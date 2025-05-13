CNA Explains: What's next for US-China trade ties, after temporary tariff truce?

She added that China is trying to avoid a prolonged deflation and an economic slowdown which could deter long-term business investment.

The Chinese job market has been deteriorating for more than a year and that economic pain is one factor for entering into talks with the US, said Wang.

But she cautioned that China will only make concessions if it sees them as useful for gaining long-term benefits, such as focusing on enlarging market share in high-end manufacturing.

The US-China relationship has been marked by long-term competition, with both sides not likely to back down.

“Chinese leaders have a very long-term view on being a stronger voice (on) the world stage and for the US, (that is) a threat,” said Wang.

However, she stressed that both sides are heavily integrated, with China as a producer and the US as a consumer.

Trump wants to reduce or eliminate the trade balance, but it would be quite impossible for China to do so completely, said observers.

The US ran a trade deficit with China worth approximately US$295 billion in 2024.

One possible partial victory on that front would be for Beijing to revalue its currency and seek financing opportunities for Chinese firms aiming for a listing in the US.

Wang added that increasing investments from Chinese firms may improve the trade balance, but warned that long-term investments would still require a secure environment.

Will it lead to a sustainable resolution?

Jayant Menon, a visiting senior fellow at the ISEAS – Yusof Ishak Institute, called the temporary reduction in tariffs “a welcome move” but slightly unexpected.