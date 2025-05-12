US and China reach deal to slash tariffs, officials say

GENEVA: The United States and China said on Monday (May 12) they have agreed a deal to slash reciprocal tariffs as Washington and Beijing seek to end a trade war that has disrupted the global economy and set financial markets on edge.

Speaking after talks with Chinese officials in Geneva, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told reporters the two sides had reached a deal for a 90 day pause on measures and that reciprocal tariffs would come down by 115 per cent.

The two biggest economies ended high-stakes trade talks on a positive note on Sunday, with both sides saying the talks were "constructive".

Vice Commerce Minister Li Chenggang said on Sunday the joint statement would contain "good news for the world", while Bessent had described "substantial progress" in talks.

Financial markets have been on edge for signs of a thaw in a bitter US-China trade war that has already begun to disrupt supply chains, prompt layoffs and raise wholesale prices.

Chinese stocks rallied and the yuan strengthened on Monday after the deal to slash reciprocal tariffs was announced.

Hong Kong's benchmark Hang Seng Index extended the gains to over 3 per cent after the news, while the Hang Seng Tech Index rallied more than 5 per cent.

The yuan strengthened to 7.2001 against the dollar to reach a six-month high, while its offshore counterpart rose more than 0.5 per cent.

China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index closed up 1.2 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.8 per cent before the details came out.

Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped to trade up 2.8 per cent and 3.6 per cent, respectively, from gains of 1.5 per cent to 2 per cent previously, while in Europe, the STOXX 600 rose 1 per cent in early trading.

Oil prices rocketed more than three per cent. West Texas Intermediate jumped 3.6 per cent to US$63.24 and Brent climbed 3.4 per cent to US$66.11 on hopes a pullback in tensions will support the global economy and boost demand for the commodity.

Kenneth Broux, senior strategist FX and rates at Societe Generale said: "There is a de-escalation between China and US resulting in a reduction of tariff on Chinese goods to 30 per cent and Chinese tariffs on US goods to 10 per cent.

"It's a clear vote by the market in favour of riskier assets. It's a step in the right direction and a positive of US assets and US economy."