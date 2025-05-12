Markets rally after China and US slash tariffs for 90 days

SHANGHAI: Stocks rallied on Monday (May 12) after Chinese and US officials held "substantial" trade talks and slashed their tit-for-tat tariffs for 90 days, fuelling hopes the two sides will pull back from a standoff that has rattled global markets.
Investors have been on a rollercoaster ride since Donald Trump unveiled eye-watering tolls on trading partners on Apr 2, with the heftiest saved for Beijing, raising concerns of a trade war between the economic superpowers.
The US president eventually hiked the measures against China to 145 per cent, which were met with retaliatory rates of 125 per cent.
However, there have been signs of an easing of tensions and after two days of highly anticipated negotiations in Geneva, the two countries hailed progress towards ending a crisis that fuelled fears of a global recession.
On Monday the two said they would slash their levies to cool tensions and give officials time to resolve their differences.
In a joint statement the US side said it would reduce tolls to 30 per cent while Chinese tariffs would be cut to 10 per cent.
Asian markets jumped, with Hong Kong up more than 3 per cent while Shanghai also enjoyed healthy buying interest.
Tokyo, Sydney, Seoul, Taipei and Wellington were all in the green.
London, Paris and Frankfurt all rose more than 1 per cent. US futures surged more than 1 per cent.
Mumbai jumped more than 3 per cent after India and Pakistan agreed a ceasefire at the weekend following four days of missile, drone and artillery attacks between the two countries which killed at least 60 people and sent thousands fleeing.
Pakistan's stock exchange rocketed more than 9 per cent.
Oil prices jumped more than 3 per cent owing to speculation easing China-US tensions would help demand. The dollar also advanced 1 per cent against the euro and yen. Gold, which rallied last month over a rush to safe havens, extended losses
BETTER THAN EXPECTED: ANALYSTS
Zhang Zhiwei, chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management in Hong Kong, said the deal was better than expected.
“I thought tariffs would be cut to somewhere around 50 per cent and this is much lower.
“Obviously, this is very positive news for economies in both countries and for the global economy, and makes investors much less concerned about the damage to global supply chains in the short term.”
But he noted that this was a three-month temporary reduction of tariffs, calling it the “beginning of a long process” to reach a final trade deal.
Kenneth Broux, senior strategist at Societe Generale in London, called the announcement on Monday a “step in the right direction”.
“The US dollar was lagging other markets in the recovery from the April lows. We had equities up back to Apr 2 levels, we had bond yields up to those levels and the dollar was actually lagging that move,” he added.
“Now the conditions are falling into place for a deeper adjustment and a bigger recovery of the dollar to catch up with equities and bond yields.”
Now that there’s “more certainty”, both China stocks and the yuan will be in an upswing for a while, said William Xin, chairman of hedge fund Spring Mountain Pu Jiang Investment Management in Shanghai.
“The result far exceeds market expectations,” he added.