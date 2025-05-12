Investors welcome news of progress in US-China trade talks

Investors welcomed the conciliatory tone at US-China trade talks over the weekend aimed at cooling a trade war between the world's two largest economies and dispelling some of the uncertainty clouding financial markets, although few expected a major breakthrough just yet.

In a sign of investor relief that the worst of a US-China trade war might be averted, US stock futures rose on Sunday (May 11) evening. The S&P 500 E-minis rose 1.3 per cent, while Nasdaq futures added 1.6 per cent.

Both sides declined to elaborate on negotiations, saying that further details will be released on Monday, although US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Sunday said a deal had been reached with China to cut the US trade deficit.

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, who met his US counterparts in Geneva, described the meeting as "candid" and an important first step.

"This is a step in the right direction, showing that both sides are interested in coming to a constructive conclusion and develop a better trade relationship," said Eric Kuby, the chief investment officer at North Star Investment Management Corp in Chicago.

"The details are quite sketchy, but I think the direction sounds to be more cooperative rather than combative, and I think that we have to view that as a positive."

The meeting in Switzerland could mark one of the biggest developments since US President Donald Trump launched sweeping tariffs on Apr 2, which threw the global trade landscape into chaos and set off extreme market volatility.