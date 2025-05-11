Wary investors hope US-China talks cool high-stakes trade war

PROVIDENCE: Investors are hopeful that US-China trade talks this weekend will cool a trade war between the world's two largest economies and dispel some of the uncertainty clouding financial markets, though few expect a major breakthrough just yet.

The highly anticipated meeting in Switzerland could mark one of the biggest developments since US President Donald Trump launched sweeping tariffs on April 2, which threw the global trade landscape into chaos and set off extreme market volatility.

"This is the mother of all negotiations," said Alejo Czerwonko, chief investment officer, Emerging Markets Americas, at UBS.

"There are hundreds of billions of dollars of trade on the line, a 145 per cent tariff on Chinese exports that amounts to some sort of de facto embargo and grievances that extend well beyond trade."