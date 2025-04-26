Commentary: Trump may trigger a more worrisome form of stagflation

NEW HAVEN, Connecticut: Nearly five years ago, I warned that stagflation was only a broken supply chain away. A temporary outbreak did indeed occur in the immediate aftermath of the COVID-19 shock, as a surge in inflation coincided with an anaemic recovery in global demand. But, like the pandemic, that economic disruption quickly subsided.

Today, a more worrisome form of stagflation is in the offing, threatening severe and lasting consequences for the global economy and world financial markets.

An important difference between these two strains of stagflation is the nature of the damage.

During the pandemic, supply chains were stressed by significant demand shifts – during early lockdowns, people consumed more goods and fewer services, with a sharp reversal taking place after reopening. This led to soaring commodity prices, semiconductor shortages and global shipping bottlenecks, which collectively accounted for about 60 per cent of the surge in US inflation in 2021 and 2022.

It took roughly two years for those supply chain disruptions to begin to fade, allowing inflationary pressures to ease.