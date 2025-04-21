Commentary: Tariffs are a test of this crisis leadership skill

BOSTON, Massachusetts: United States President Donald Trump’s announcement, abeyance and (in the case of China) escalation of tariffs has thrown markets into turmoil, creating levels of uncertainty approaching those produced by COVID-19 and even threatening the bond market. Yet in the days since the administration declared a 90-day pause on many of the duties, markets appear to have stabilised.

This surface calm risks luring leaders into perhaps the biggest mistake one can make when navigating a crisis: failing to update your mental models to properly account for the new world you’re now living in.

Crises are where reputations and fortunes are made and destroyed. For example, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon and Ford CEO Alan Mulally became icons because of their performance during the global financial crisis of 2008.

It’s a moment when the stakes are higher, the time frames are shorter, and even the best leaders don’t know everything they need to know. All too often, they don’t even know what questions they should be asking.