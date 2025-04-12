Commentary: Trump’s America brings more chaos, but not necessarily more danger

SINGAPORE: It is conventional wisdom now to view the world as being a more dangerous place because of how President Donald Trump wants to remake America and its place in the international order.

His aggressive style, making outlandish demands of other countries and threatening retaliatory action otherwise, has made everyone nervous about where it will all lead to.

The bombshell of imposing punitive tariffs on almost every country, an unprecedented act he labelled "Liberation Day" for America, caused shockwaves with stock markets plunging everywhere and billions of dollars wiped out overnight.

When he then suddenly announced a 90-day pause except for tariffs targeted at China (two days after the White House dismissed reports that he was considering such a moratorium as "fake news"), it only added to the sense of bewilderment and anxiety about where America was heading.

World leaders, policymakers and commentators warn of dire consequences: The end of globalisation, of the alliance of Western powers, of the international order, and ultimately, of peace and stability.

They may well be right, and there certainly will be economic disruptions with job losses and perhaps even a global recession.

But will it necessarily be a worse world than in the past when America and its allies waged wars and conflicts resulting in physical destruction and widespread loss of human lives?

When almost everyone is singing the same tune about the demise of the good old days and of the bad ahead, it is worthwhile to examine their claims critically.

So, here is a contrarian view, with three reasons why it may not be so, especially for those in the non-Western world.