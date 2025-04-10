Commentary: US colleges welcome foreign students, but Trump administration sends a different message

NOTHING TO FEAR IF YOU KEEP YOUR HEAD DOWN?

Explaining the rationale for revoking student visas, Mr Rubio said: “I think it’s crazy to invite students into your country that are coming onto your campus and destabilising it.”

“We’re looking every day for these lunatics that are tearing things up,” he added.

Mr Rubio has directed US embassy and consular officials stationed overseas to scrutinise the social media accounts of student visa applicants for criticism of the US.

It’s possible that there’s little for a typical, diligent student to fear when joining the legions of Singaporeans studying at American universities. Perhaps they can carry on as usual, worrying more about a challenging exam than a knock on the door from immigration officials.

However, what’s missing from the Trump administration’s messaging may be revealing.

Mr Rubio’s swagger regarding his role in deporting “lunatics” has not been paired with assurances that law-abiding students who do not disrupt campus life will always be welcome.

This omission may be deliberate. At the core of the Make America Great Again movement is its strict stance on immigration. Even the visas for high-tech talent that have helped Silicon Valley thrive may be in shorter supply.

While foreigners in America have rights to free expression, a visa to enter or stay in the country is more akin to a privilege. Immigration law grants the State Department, which Mr Rubio oversees, broad discretionary authority to revoke visas from anyone deemed a threat.