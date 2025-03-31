Trump says he is not joking about third presidential term

WASHINGTON: Republican US President Donald Trump said on Sunday (Mar 30) he was not joking about seeking a third presidential term, which is barred by the US Constitution, but that it was too early to think about doing so.

Trump, who took office on Jan 20 for his second, non-consecutive White House term, has made allusions to seeking a third one but addressed it directly in a telephone interview with NBC News.

"No, I'm not joking. I’m not joking," Trump said, but "it is far too early to think about it".

"There are methods which you could do it, as you know," he said, declining to elaborate on specific methods.

US presidents are limited to two four-year terms, consecutive or not, according to the 22nd Amendment of the US Constitution.

A proposal to overturn a constitutional amendment requires a two-thirds vote in both houses of Congress and ratification by the legislatures of three-fourths of the 50 US states.