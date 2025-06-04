Commentary: Vietnam’s Trump card in trade negotiations with the US

SINGAPORE: In May, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Eric Trump – son of the US president – attended the groundbreaking of a US$1.5 billion urban development-eco-tourism-golf complex, a joint venture between the Trump Organization and Vietnam’s Kinh Bac City.

The Trump Organization is also eyeing a prime site in Ho Chi Minh City – the country’s economic-financial hub – for a potential Trump Tower. These events coincided with ongoing Vietnam-US trade negotiations in Washington, where Hanoi was seeking relief from Trump’s threat to impose 46 per cent tariff on its exports to America.

These moves underscore the Vietnamese leadership’s high-stakes gambit in navigating US relations while advancing their growth agenda and political consolidation at a critical juncture of the country.

The Trump Organization’s venture in Vietnam has ignited apprehensions regarding the conflation of the US president’s political authority with his family’s commercial interests.

“SPECIAL TREATMENT”

According to the New York Times, the Vietnamese government fast-tracked legal processes and granted extraordinary concessions to expedite the project’s approval, raising concerns about the inadequacy of local consultation and the resulting displacement of local communities.

By extending “special treatment” to a project linked to the US president’s family, Hanoi is betting on reciprocal gains in the ongoing trade talks with Washington.

This demonstrates a calculated pragmatism to navigate the raw transactionalism of the Trump administration and President Trump himself.

While the urgent need to curry favour with Trump is arguably the immediate and most compelling motivation behind these concessions, Hanoi’s endorsement of the Trump-branded project should also be understood in the broader context of its pro-growth and deregulation strategy.