Commentary: In US-China rivalry, Southeast Asia is no one’s prize. Why do we insist otherwise?

WASHINGTON, DC: It’s 2025, yet we’re still talking about Southeast Asian countries as outposts – spheres of influence, in wonk speak – for imperial influence.

Ten years since the great power competition framework returned to Washington, tentatively at first under Barack Obama’s second administration then with a vengeance under Donald Trump’s initial reign, Southeast Asia is still being subjected to speculation on whether, when, and how countries will tilt towards China or the United States.

It is a lazy, tired trope, repeated inside the region as well as beyond, that refuses to disappear despite pleas and exhortations by government leaders for greater nuance in explaining the foreign policy conduct of smaller states.

Treating the region as a “prize” denies textured realities where individual countries or the region collectively can appear to favour one power on a particular issue at a specific time but still enjoy solid ties with another in different though sometimes related areas.

For example, China has been Malaysia’s largest trading partner for 16 consecutive years. But the United States has also consistently placed among the top three of Malaysia’s largest foreign direct investment (FDI) sources. Additionally, Malaysia’s defence and security ties with the United States – a “well-kept secret” – can be traced back to the Vietnamese theatre of the Cold War, compared to Malaysia’s defence links with China, which only took off in the early 1990s.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China are each other’s largest trading partners, but the United States was ASEAN’s top foreign direct investment source in 2023 (it narrowly came in second to intra-ASEAN FDI in 2022).