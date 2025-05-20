Commentary: Southeast Asia solar panel manufacturers are over-reliant on American demand

SINGAPORE: Washington is planning to introduce steep tariffs on solar cells from Southeast Asian manufacturers, following a year-long investigation by the US Department of Commerce on “unfair trade practices”.

The tariffs, announced on Apr 22, target companies in Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, and run as high as 3,400 per cent.

The investigation found that companies in each country benefited from subsidies from the Chinese government, making their products cheaper and American products uncompetitive. The US’ International Trade Commission will finalise the tariffs in June.

Though proponents may celebrate the tariffs as victory for American solar manufacturers, this development adds more tension to global trade.

Importers of solar cells are familiar with tariffs, as multiple US administrations have applied them to protect the domestic industry since 2011. Last month’s announcement was the highest yet.

Given this new level, many are concerned about the increase in expenses for solar installations in the US. For Southeast Asia manufacturers, questions linger on whether they can survive a downturn in US demand.