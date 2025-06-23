Commentary: If Trump’s China policy seems off, look at who he’s listening to

HONG KONG: United States President Donald Trump believes China is on the brink of collapse. He’s said as much repeatedly, claiming that Beijing is “getting killed” by his tariffs, that Chinese factories are closing and that unemployment is soaring.

As someone who’s written about China’s relations with the US for more than 30 years, I find it fascinating to observe how Mr Trump's bluster and bluffing tactics have failed to pressure China into submission in their trade war.

More critically, his bullying approach seems to reflect a significant misunderstanding of China and its leadership, which could have negative implications for future bilateral discussions. This raises the question of whether Mr Trump is receiving sound advice regarding his strategy toward China.

Some might argue that in his aggressive pursuit of an America First agenda, it is Mr Trump’s prerogative to disregard how the rest of the world, including China, perceives his actions. While this may hold some truth, a review of Mr Trump’s public speeches and social media posts reveals a profound misapprehension of China and its intentions.