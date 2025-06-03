Commentary: Why strongman politics will define US-China relations for now

PORTRAYING A STRONG AMERICA

Indeed, we should not be surprised at this show of strength. During the US election campaigning last year, one of the key criticisms Mr Trump and the Republican Party had towards the Democrats was the weakness of then President Joe Biden’s team. Mr Trump promised that under his watch, this would all change.

Seen this way, the Trump administration’s geopolitical manoeuvring stems from the belief that leaders of superpower states cannot afford to look weak - not least in front of their own people.

Mr Trump’s first show of might was to order a blanket tariff across American trading partners, using this as a tool to get other countries to acquiesce to US demands. His bet was that the US domestic market is too important to ignore and that countries worldwide would rather absorb the tariffs than risk losing access to American consumers.

What is happening to US-China competition today is basically this: Both countries are overcompensating for years of engagement in which international cooperation have led to both having to make compromises domestically.

From Washington’s perspective, countries have gotten a free ride on its provision of public goods while Americans have not benefitted from US-led globalisation. As one foreign diplomat told me in a conversation during the SLD, the days of “happy globalisation” is over. International relations have repercussions at home and domestic politics now frequently spill into foreign policy.

According to the Harvard political scientist Robert Putnam, states are constantly engaged in a domestic-international interplay in their relations with each other whereby leaders must fulfil both international and domestic agendas. Ironically, Mr Trump has taken a leaf from the Chinese government playbook and its chief exponent of strongman politics - President Xi Jinping himself.