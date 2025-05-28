Commentary: What the Harvard ban means for Singapore and Asia’s leadership pipeline

SINGAPORE: When the Trump administration escalated its standoff with Harvard University, revoking its ability to enrol new international students, even ordering thousands of current foreign students to transfer or leave the United States, fear and confusion spread rapidly.

Now, after an intense backlash and a lawsuit by Harvard, the Trump's administration’s plan to bar foreign students at Harvard has been blocked. For now.

A judge has issued a temporary restraining order, pending a set of hearings this week.

Some observers caution that the Harvard ban might prove to be a temporary tempest - a politically motivated stunt that could be reversed with time. After all, the US has seen abrupt policy shocks before that were later softened (think of the trade tariffs on allies and rivals alike).

Could the Harvard saga be another such episode? Possibly. But the damage may already be done. While the intensity of the storm could potentially ease, the days of unfettered US-Asia academic exchange may not fully return to the old normal.

Singapore and its neighbours must therefore prepare for a world where American universities are a less automatic choice and where Asia needs more self-reliance in training top talent.