Commentary: PAP’s strong GE2025 performance is remarkable in a maturing political landscape

INFLATION THE BANE OF POLITICAL INCUMBENTS

Recent high inflation across the world has not been kind to political incumbents. A Financial Times article noted that in 10 major countries that held elections in 2024, incumbent parties were defeated at the polls. Among these: the US Democratic Party, which lost the presidency and both houses of Congress, and the UK Conservative Party, which saw its 14-year hold on power end.

Unsurprisingly, cost of living was a central issue in Singapore’s GE2025. While inflation has fallen, consumer prices remain elevated. The PAP government responded by stepping up short-term support to households and long-term aid for the less well-off, while doubling down on investment in education, skills and job creation.

Other issues related to living costs, including the Goods and Service Tax (GST) hike and housing affordability, also featured prominently in the election.

In the end, the decision to hold the election this year rather than last probably played to the PAP’s advantage, as Singapore’s core inflation recently touched a four-year low. Elsewhere, inflation has similarly subsided and may have paved the way for incumbent parties’ success in the recent Australian and Canadian elections.

Some have suggested the economic uncertainty arising from US tariffs prompted a “flight to safety” among Singaporean voters in GE2025. However, the last GE held during the pandemic in 2020 saw the PAP win a relatively low 61.2 per cent of the vote, while the disparity in vote shares garnered by different opposition parties in GE2025 suggest that voters have not swung en masse to the PAP.