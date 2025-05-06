GE2025: Travel plans, opposition candidate quality among reasons for lower voter turnout, say analysts

SINGAPORE: The lower voter turnout at the recent General Election may have been driven by the timing of the polls and the perceived quality of opposition party candidates, said political observers.

The election saw the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) secure a landslide victory, with 65.57 per cent of the national vote.

The polls, held on May 3, came shortly after the Labour Day public holiday on a Thursday. This meant many working adults took Friday off to enjoy a four-day weekend – a likely reason for increased travel and lower turnout, analysts told CNA.

Only 92.47 per cent of voters turned up to cast their ballot, the lowest figure since the 1968 election. Voter turnout in that election – Singapore's first post-independence contest – was 91.87 per cent. Only seven of 58 seats were contested.

By comparison, turnout stood at 95.63 per cent in 2020, 93.56 per cent in 2015, and 93.06 per cent in 2011 – the last time, before 2025, that a constituency went uncontested.

HISTORIC LOW TURNOUT

Voter absence was notably higher in constituencies with affluent populations, a political analyst pointed out.

“If you look at the voter turnout by constituency, the ones with the most absentees included Tanjong Pagar GRC, Mountbatten SMC, Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and East Coast GRC, all of which have large swathes of affluent neighbourhoods, where perhaps, travel is more rampant than elsewhere,” said Mr Malminderjit Singh, managing director of political consultancy Terra Corporate Affairs.

East Coast GRC, contested by the largest opposition party, the Workers' Party (WP), had the fifth-highest absentee rate at 9.22 per cent. National University of Singapore (NUS) associate professor Chong Ja Ian noted that viable opposition candidates tend to boost voter turnout, suggesting that quality matters.

Voter paralysis may have also played a part in the more closely fought contests, said Institute of Policy Studies (IPS) research fellow Teo Kay Key. Stuck and unable to decide between candidates, some voters may have simply decided not to make a choice at all.

In wards where the ruling party's candidate was seen as much stronger than the opponent, some voters may have stayed home, assuming the result was a foregone conclusion, Dr Teo added.

Associate Professor Tan Ern Ser, an adjunct principal research fellow at IPS, added: "They probably didn't want to vote for opposition candidates they didn’t think much of, neither did they want to vote for the PAP.”