GE2025: Analysis - how the PAP scored a landslide win and why the opposition failed to make inroads

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s ruling People’s Action Party on Saturday (May 3) swept to the strong mandate that Prime Minister Lawrence Wong had called for, by outstrategising the opposition - particularly its main rivals the Workers’ Party - as well as by banking on voters appearing to opt for continuity and stability over greater checks and scrutiny, analysts said.

In its first General Election under Mr Wong, the PAP won 87 out of 97 seats, increased its vote share from 61.2 per cent to 65.57 per cent, won hotly contested wards and extended its margin of victory in most constituencies.

The WP meanwhile held on to its wards of Hougang, Aljunied and Sengkang; and came close enough in Jalan Kayu SMC and Tampines GRC to be offered two “best loser” Non-Constituency MP seats.

None of the nine other opposition parties contesting in the polls managed to secure a seat.

“It is a great mandate for the PAP,” said the party’s former MP Inderjit Singh. “Given the many issues Singaporeans faced and yet the PAP had such a big turnaround from GE2020 is a feather in the cap of PM Wong.”

Singapore Management University law don Eugene Tan called the GE2025 result a “resounding victory and an authoritative mandate” for the PAP.

“The transition to the 4G leadership is now complete as the latest generation of leaders has secured a mandate that the 3G team would be proud of,” he added.

Associate Professor Tan noted that Mr Wong had bucked the trend of new Prime Ministers overseeing a drop in the PAP’s vote share during the leadership transition.

“It is also significant that PM Wong continues a trend of the PAP not allowing the opposition to make gains in two consecutive elections,” he said.