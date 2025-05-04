GE2025: PAP wins Punggol GRC with 55.17% of votes, staving off strong challenge from WP

SINGAPORE: A People’s Action Party (PAP) team helmed by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong has won the newly formed Punggol Group Representation Constituency (GRC) with 55.17 per cent of the vote in the General Election.

The PAP team of DPM Gan, Senior Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State for Home Affairs and Social and Family Development Sun Xueling, as well as Ms Yeo Wan Ling clinched 63,589 votes at the May 3 polls.

They beat a Workers’ Party (WP) team of Mr Harpreet Singh, Ms Alia Mattar, Ms Alexis Dang and Mr Jackson Au, who took 44.83 per cent and 51,663 votes.

Punggol, with 123,557 voters, is a new constituency made up of estates formerly in Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and Punggol West SMC - both of which are now defunct.

Mr Gan, who is also Trade and Industry Minister, had been previously unveiled as anchor minister of the Chua Chu Kang GRC slate. But in a surprise move on Nomination Day, he filed his papers together with the Punggol team.