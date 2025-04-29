GE2025: WP view on potential loss of experienced Cabinet minister 'cavalier and irresponsible' amid major national issues, says PM Wong
Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also told reporters on Tuesday that there is fair allocation of taxpayer resources across Singapore, as shown in Workers’ Party chief Pritam Singh’s own ward of Aljunied GRC itself.
SINGAPORE: The opposition Workers’ Party’s (WP) view on the impact of the potential loss of an experienced minister like Mr Gan Kim Yong on Singapore is “cavalier and irresponsible”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Apr 29).
“They say that, don't worry, the WP team can replace the PAP (People’s Action Party) team at a much lower cost. But who in the WP team will take over the work of Gan Kim Yong, chairing our task force, protecting Singaporeans and negotiating with the Americans on tariffs,” Mr Wong told reporters after a walkabout with the ruling party’s Punggol slate at One Punggol.
The four-member PAP team, led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan, is facing off with the WP in the newly created Punggol GRC.
Mr Wong added that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been having good discussions with Mr Gan “because there is mutual respect”, with good progress being made.
“Who in the WP will take over all this work? And to treat it so lightly at a time when we are entering such major national issues,” asked Mr Wong.
He added that it is “rather disappointing” that the WP has continued its “negative attacks” on Mr Gan and his entire Punggol GRC team.
“It is a cavalier and irresponsible approach towards the livelihood and wellbeing of all Singaporeans,” said Mr Wong.
WP chief Pritam Singh had said the day before that it was a “weak argument” to frame voting in more opposition at the cost of losing key ministers, saying that Singapore’s foreign ministry did not suddenly “lose its bearings” when then-foreign minister George Yeo lost his seat in the 2011 General Election.
Mr Wong noted that “the inaccuracies are plenty” in the WP’s campaign narrative so far, some of which he addressed in his lunchtime election rally on Monday, including on inflation and the goods and services tax (GST).
However, they continue to be repeated by the opposition party, despite long debates addressing it in Parliament too, said Mr Wong.
“They ignore it and they continue to blame the government, blame the GST, because I suppose for them, this is about maximising their political advantage, never mind the facts,” he said of the WP.
“I think the negative attacks on individuals are regretful. The tone of the campaign is regretful. I don't think that's necessary.”
Mr Gan and Mr Wong were joined at Tuesday’s walkabout by the other PAP Punggol GRC candidates Senior Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs Sun Xueling and Ms Yeo Wan Ling. Also present were PAP assistant organising secretary Alex Yam, former MP Sitoh Yih Pin, and Mr Wong’s wife.
FRIENDSHIP WITH HIS DEPUTY
Mr Wong also addressed the WP leader’s call for “fair allocation of taxpayer resources” for everyone, after Mr Gan said in a rally speech that the prime minister is a “good friend” and that he will request more funds for infrastructure in Punggol.
“Yes, Gan Kim Yong is a friend. He's also a key member of the team. Is there value in having a senior minister anchor a GRC? Of course there is value,” he said.
The senior Cabinet ministers bring “experience and proven capabilities”, and can think of new and innovative solutions to improve things on the ground, said Mr Wong.
“They bring these up in our Cabinet meetings. We discuss, we share and we implement them. That's how we improve things in Singapore,” he said.
He added that there is fair allocation of taxpayer resources across Singapore, as proven in Mr Singh’s own constituency itself.
“Mr Pritam Singh is not my friend, but he speaks and praises all the amenities in Aljunied anyway. So it's not as though we don't have allocation of resources and infrastructure across all of Singapore. We do,” said Mr Wong.
NO STRANGER TO SINGAPOREANS
While Mr Gan is a new member to the team in Punggol, he is nonetheless a familiar face to Singaporeans, said Mr Wong.
“Gan Kim Yong surely is no stranger to Punggol residents or to Singaporeans. How can he be? He's spent so much of his life in public service. He helped us through COVID. He's done so much for Singapore, and we treat him like a stranger? Let's be more gracious,” he said.
Mr Wong said he was “rather taken aback” by the negative tone taken by the WP against the PAP’s Punggol slate in their rallies.
“We may have our differences, but there is no need to go into negative attacks on individuals, especially someone like Gan Kim Yong, who has done so much for Singapore and he continues to do,” he said.
He said he made Mr Gan his deputy after seeing him in action and knowing what he is capable of. The duo chaired the multi-ministry task force together during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Now he has even bigger responsibilities, taking care of the task force to protect Singaporeans from the economic storm, and being our lead person discussing with America and other countries on tariffs and trade matters,” said Mr Wong of his deputy.
Mr Wong added that whether Mr Gan is on the party’s central executive committee is an “irrelevant point”, as he remains his deputy and a key member of his team.
He shared that Mr Gan had decided not to put himself up for election to the party’s highest leadership body, in order to allow for renewal for the party leadership.
STRATEGIC PRESENCE OF SENIOR PAP FIGURES
When asked about the presence of the party’s senior leaders around the island during the campaign period, Mr Wong said it was part of its strategy.
“Indeed, obviously, where we go reveals a certain strategy on our part. We want to walk everywhere, but certainly we will make our presence felt in the areas that need our presence,” he said.
Mr Wong said he was at One Punggol to show his support for the PAP Punggol GRC slate, which he called “a good team”, with three incumbent MPs and an experienced leader in Mr Gan.
On Tuesday morning, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong had also joined the party’s Tampines GRC and Aljunied GRC teams separately for walkabouts.
“So between SM Lee, myself and other senior members of my team, we will do that, we will support one another, because we will always fight as one PAP team,” said Mr Wong.
“Wherever our candidates are, residents can be assured, new or existing incumbent candidates, whatever the teams we are fielding in any constituency, they will be backed fully by the PAP, and we will do everything we can to serve our residents well.”
Mr Wong also fired a salvo at the WP, who has zeroed in on his deployment of Mr Gan in the ward.
“No doubt the WP would have preferred me to field a new minister here, or maybe even just go with the existing team and a new candidate,” he said.
“And perhaps that's why they decided to drop everything in Marine Parade and parachute here into Punggol, not expecting me to make this move.
“So let's be clear, the WP didn't step up. They stepped away from Marine Parade.”
PUNGGOL'S UNIQUE CHALLENGES
Mr Gan said that if his team is elected, they will form a new town council for the area, with Ms Sun Xueling as chairman.
He added that he will personally take charge of the Northshore part in the ward, a newer area of Punggol that is still developing and faces issues unique to its location.
“I will take over the Northshore area to make sure that some of these issues are addressed seriously and robustly. And I cannot promise I will solve all the problems, but I will promise that I will do my level best to improve the situation in Northshore, the environment, as well as continue to increase connectivity,” he told reporters.
The Northshore area faces issues such as Housing Board Build-to-Order units with workmanship that is not up to the mark and poor mobile reception in carparks, things that Mr Gan said he will work with the relevant agencies and parties to address.
The area also has wild monkeys invading the estate, said Mr Gan, who compared the issue to the chickens that he faced back in Chua Chu Kang GRC previously.
He said he will work with the relevant agencies to reduce the monkey population and let the residents living there feel safe.
Mr Gan added that he has spent the last few days meeting and chatting with residents across Punggol to find out their concerns and interests.
“I think the feeling is very good, in the sense that they are quite open to me. And in fact, it's not all positive. They don't say, ‘Oh, good job, please carry on’. Some of them are quite honest, quite open, and say that they have problems here,” he shared.
Mr Gan said that there will always be issues everywhere “because the world is not perfect”, but he assured residents that his team will work with them to make Punggol a better place moving forward.
Residents have notably requested covered linkways within Punggol, something which Mr Gan said is “quite unique” to the place as it is a “very open constituency”.
“You have a lot of greenery, a lot of parks, a lot of sunlight, a lot of rain too and a lot of wind. So the weather element is enormous compared to other more mature constituencies. So I think there will be a need for additional covered linkways and drop-off points, which may be more than the usual,” said Mr Gan.
He added that this effort is not happening in Punggol just because he is there, but because the nature of the constituency calls for a different design assumption and parameter of planning.
“If this works for Punggol, it will apply to any other constituency that has a similar nature, open space and so on, so that we have better coverage and better protection for Punggol residents and the rest of Singapore,” said Mr Gan.