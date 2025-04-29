GE2025: WP view on potential loss of experienced Cabinet minister 'cavalier and irresponsible' amid major national issues, says PM Wong

SINGAPORE: The opposition Workers’ Party’s (WP) view on the impact of the potential loss of an experienced minister like Mr Gan Kim Yong on Singapore is “cavalier and irresponsible”, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Tuesday (Apr 29).

“They say that, don't worry, the WP team can replace the PAP (People’s Action Party) team at a much lower cost. But who in the WP team will take over the work of Gan Kim Yong, chairing our task force, protecting Singaporeans and negotiating with the Americans on tariffs,” Mr Wong told reporters after a walkabout with the ruling party’s Punggol slate at One Punggol.

The four-member PAP team, led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan, is facing off with the WP in the newly created Punggol GRC.

Mr Wong added that US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been having good discussions with Mr Gan “because there is mutual respect”, with good progress being made.

“Who in the WP will take over all this work? And to treat it so lightly at a time when we are entering such major national issues,” asked Mr Wong.

He added that it is “rather disappointing” that the WP has continued its “negative attacks” on Mr Gan and his entire Punggol GRC team.

“It is a cavalier and irresponsible approach towards the livelihood and wellbeing of all Singaporeans,” said Mr Wong.

WP chief Pritam Singh had said the day before that it was a “weak argument” to frame voting in more opposition at the cost of losing key ministers, saying that Singapore’s foreign ministry did not suddenly “lose its bearings” when then-foreign minister George Yeo lost his seat in the 2011 General Election.

Mr Wong noted that “the inaccuracies are plenty” in the WP’s campaign narrative so far, some of which he addressed in his lunchtime election rally on Monday, including on inflation and the goods and services tax (GST).

However, they continue to be repeated by the opposition party, despite long debates addressing it in Parliament too, said Mr Wong.

“They ignore it and they continue to blame the government, blame the GST, because I suppose for them, this is about maximising their political advantage, never mind the facts,” he said of the WP.

“I think the negative attacks on individuals are regretful. The tone of the campaign is regretful. I don't think that's necessary.”

Mr Gan and Mr Wong were joined at Tuesday’s walkabout by the other PAP Punggol GRC candidates Senior Minister of State for Health and Digital Development and Information Janil Puthucheary, Minister of State for Social and Family Development and Home Affairs Sun Xueling and Ms Yeo Wan Ling. Also present were PAP assistant organising secretary Alex Yam, former MP Sitoh Yih Pin, and Mr Wong’s wife.