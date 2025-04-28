GE2025: Who are the PAP new candidates touted by their leaders as potential political office holders?
It is not unheard of for political first-timers to become office holders once they are elected into parliament.
SINGAPORE: Some ruling party candidates have emerged as potential political office holders, should they get elected on May 3, with current Cabinet ministers identifying them as such.
“I have new candidates who will add to my team, and eventually grow to take on larger leadership roles," Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (Apr 28) at a lunchtime election rally.
Speaking at the promenade area beside UOB Plaza in the central business district, Mr Wong identified former army chief David Neo in Tampines GRC, ex-Agency for Integrated Care Dinesh Vasu Dash in East Coast GRC, and former senior civil servant Jeffrey Siow in Chua Chu Kang GRC as part of the country’s future leadership pool.
At a rally in Choa Chu Kang over the weekend, Mr Wong had also identified West Coast-Jurong West GRC candidate Hamid Razak as another person with potential for political office.
Two days before the hustings began, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said that two new faces on his Nee Soon GRC team are potential political office holders who can “go far in helping govern the country as a whole”.
Speaking at the unveiling of the slate on Apr 21 during a press conference at the PAP’s Chong Pang branch office, Mr Shanmugam added that he would “strongly recommend” Ms Goh Hanyan and Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi to the prime minister, if his team gets elected.
The renewal of Singapore’s political leadership has been emphasised on multiple occasions by Mr Wong since he took office and especially so in this General Election period.
In 2020, six new faces became political office holders after their first election.
Dr Tan See Leng was made a full minister, as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office and Second Minister for Manpower and for Trade and Industry.
Ms Gan Siow Huang was made Minister of State for Education and Manpower; Mr Desmond Tan was appointed Minister of State for Home Affairs and Sustainability and the Environment; and Mr Tan Kiat How became Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office and for National Development.
Mr Alvin Tan was also made Minister of State for Culture, Community and Youth and for Trade and Industry, while Mr Eric Chua became Parliamentary Secretary for Social and Family Development and for Culture, Community and Youth.
JEFFREY SIOW
Mr Siow, who is standing in Chua Chu Kang GRC, was the second permanent secretary at the Ministries of Manpower and Trade and Industry before he retired from public service on Apr 2.
He was also the first managing director and chief operating officer of Enterprise Singapore, where he led initiatives to transform local enterprises and trade associations, and helped small- and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) navigate the post-COVID recovery.
From 2017 to 2021, Mr Siow served as principal private secretary to then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.
Speaking at a rally in Choa Chu Kang on Saturday, Mr Siow touted his 24-year experience in the public service, telling voters that he has the experience and capability to get things done.
“Working in the public service, my job was always about improving the lives of Singaporeans. Someone once told me that to make a difference is not just about making big government policies, but it's about delivering policies to the people and for the people,” he said.
“With my experience in government I can deliver on the promises to you, my residents, and make your lives better. I know I can. And most important of all, I have the heart to serve because I have been lucky to be born here and I want to give back to Singapore.”
DAVID NEO
Mr Neo previously served as chief of army for nearly three years and held the rank of major-general in the Singapore Armed Forces. He was the first commando officer to assume the post.
The Tampines GRC candidate led the Army 2040 transformation initiative, which focused on modernising the SAF through new warfighting concepts, inter-service integration, technology adoption and workforce development.
According to the Ministry of Defence, Mr Neo also oversaw the resumption of large-scale training and live-firing exercises after the COVID-19 pandemic and led operations including the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.
He also oversaw SAF’s contributions to Singapore’s national COVID-19 response.
“When we were in the deepest, darkest hour in COVID, when we had no idea how severe this disease was, when countries were closing their doors to their own citizens, this PAP government made sure every Singaporean could come back to Singapore, whether they had COVID or not,” Mr Neo said at Monday’s lunchtime rally.
“And this was something that was not even debated within the multi-ministry task force led by PM Lawrence Wong. It was a given. All Singaporeans will come home, COVID or no COVID, and we got it done. This is a party that puts Singaporeans first with action.”
Mr Neo also said that young people are discerning and thoughtful, and care deeply about the country’s future.
“You know the difference between noise and action. You know the difference between what's and real progress. You know that leadership is about making tough decisions, standing firm and delivering results, not just talking when it's easy, but acting when it's hard,” he said.
“Young voters today are not looking for fairy tales. You are looking for leadership that secures real opportunities, jobs, homes, education, healthcare and a future where you can build dreams with confidence.”
DINESH VASU DASH
The East Coast GRC candidate drove major initiatives such as the Healthier SG and Age Well SG programmes, and oversaw the integration of the Council for Third Age into Agency for Integrated Care (AIC), in his former role as CEO of the agency.
Prior to that, he was a group director at the Ministry of Health (MOH). The former civil servant received the Public Service Star (COVID-19) for leading Singapore's vaccination push during the pandemic.
Before joining MOH, Mr Dinesh was in the Singapore Armed Forces for more than 20 years.
In a rally at Bedok Stadium on Saturday, Mr Dinesh identified seniors and caregivers support, helping young families and uplifting minority communities and the vulnerable, as areas he would focus on.
“In my experience in the Agency for Integrated Care, an agency that primarily focuses on seniors and elder care issues, and prior to that my eight years in a nursing home, I have been able to walk the ground, implement policies and understand what seniors and caregivers are going through,” he shared.
“So just as I did during the vaccination operations, I will make our senior care policies work for you.”
Mr Dinesh added that he believes in being a voice for the underdog as he has been an underdog his entire life.
“I was not a scholar in the army, but I rose up the ranks through hard work and determination,” he said.
“However not all of us may be as successful and we do require more support. I believe I can be of help as I understand what you are going through, and I am deeply motivated to help you.”
GOH HANYAN
Ms Goh was formerly in the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) as director of the Smart Nation Strategy Office and director for policy and strategy in the National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Group.
The mother of three young children had left the public service on Apr 3 after 16 years. She is running as part of the five-member Nee Soon GRC slate.
Before MDDI, she was director for economy and sustainability in the Prime Minister’s Office’s Strategy Group.
Ms Goh was the deputy director for strategic planning in the Singapore Economic Development Board prior to that.
In her speech at Monday’s lunchtime rally, Ms Goh called for “a society that is built on kindness”.
“The demands on all of us are increasing. We worry about cost of living. We worry about our jobs. We worry whether we are the best parent, child and spouse that we can be,” she said.
“To those of you out there who are juggling multiple responsibilities in life, I want to let you know that we see you, we feel you, and we are here with you. No one should be going on this journey alone. Families and caregivers must be given support, and the party recognises this.”
She added that there must be a belief that children in Singapore will live a better life, in a future where they have better opportunities and can chase their dreams.
“Finally, we need to be a nation with strength. Strength in the face of domestic challenges. Strength in the face of international threats,” said Ms Goh.
SYED HARUN ALHABSYI
Dr Syed Harun, who is also a Nee Soon GRC candidate, is a consultant psychiatrist and medical director of The Starfish Clinic of Psychiatry & Mental Wellness.
He is the first and only Malay-Muslim psychiatrist in Singapore, and was a former Nominated Member of Parliament.
He holds several leadership appointments in charitable and public organisations here, including the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS), the Films Consultative Panel, National Youth Council, Singapore Psychiatric Association, and Muslim Healthcare Professionals Association.
Dr Syed Harun is also president of Lembaga Biasiswa Kenangan Maulud, a charity that provides financial aid to students, and vice chair of the Ministry of Social and Family Development’s review committee for welfare homes.
In his speech at Monday’s lunchtime rally, Dr Syed Harun said that Singapore emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic with a “renewed sense of purpose in how our Singapore society should and could be tomorrow”.
“We are redefining how success could look like for ourselves and our families, and giving hope and opportunity for each and every one of us. We are nurturing aspirations of our youth and harnessing their ideas for the Singapore of tomorrow. And we are doubling down our efforts for the vulnerable in our midst,” he said.
HAMID RAZAK
Dr Hamid, currently the deputy branch chair of PAP’s Jurong Spring branch and a grassroots adviser, said he was drawn to politics because of his alignment with PAP’s values and his own upbringing under the party’s policies.
The West Coast-Jurong West GRC candidate said he was first approached to join the party in 2017 and he agreed.
Three years ago, signs that he was being groomed for political office became more apparent, as he was entrusted with greater responsibilities – taking on executive-level planning across the division and contributing policy insights in both closed-door and public forums.
The orthopaedic surgeon said during a rally at Jurong West Stadium on Sunday that as a doctor, he observed that while Singapore has a very strong healthcare system, more can still be done.
“Throughout this journey, I've understood a very simple truth: health problems and social problems are always intertwined, and even the most resilient of patients, they battle not just their sickness, but they face loneliness, financial hardships and family breakdowns,” he said.
While his patients come in with various ailments which he could treat with medication, injections and even surgery, there are deeper issues at play, said Dr Hamid.
“Behind that knee pain, behind that shoulder pain and behind that back pain, there is a burden they hold for too long: families and individuals who, when trouble hits, have no cushion to fall back on, no additional cash savings, no strong family networks, no hand to hold to pick themselves up.”