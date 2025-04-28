GE2025: Who are the PAP new candidates touted by their leaders as potential political office holders?

SINGAPORE: Some ruling party candidates have emerged as potential political office holders, should they get elected on May 3, with current Cabinet ministers identifying them as such.

“I have new candidates who will add to my team, and eventually grow to take on larger leadership roles," Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said on Monday (Apr 28) at a lunchtime election rally.

Speaking at the promenade area beside UOB Plaza in the central business district, Mr Wong identified former army chief David Neo in Tampines GRC, ex-Agency for Integrated Care Dinesh Vasu Dash in East Coast GRC, and former senior civil servant Jeffrey Siow in Chua Chu Kang GRC as part of the country’s future leadership pool.

At a rally in Choa Chu Kang over the weekend, Mr Wong had also identified West Coast-Jurong West GRC candidate Hamid Razak as another person with potential for political office.

Two days before the hustings began, Home Affairs and Law Minister K Shanmugam said that two new faces on his Nee Soon GRC team are potential political office holders who can “go far in helping govern the country as a whole”.

Speaking at the unveiling of the slate on Apr 21 during a press conference at the PAP’s Chong Pang branch office, Mr Shanmugam added that he would “strongly recommend” Ms Goh Hanyan and Dr Syed Harun Alhabsyi to the prime minister, if his team gets elected.