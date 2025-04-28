GE2025: Key quotes from PM Lawrence Wong at PAP lunchtime rally
In the first lunchtime rally of this General Election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong spoke about the impact of voting for more opposition members, the decision to raise GST and the need for a strong team in uncertain times.
SINGAPORE: In the first lunchtime rally of this General Election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong appealed to voters on Monday (Apr 28) to pick the best team to lead Singapore through a changing world.
Touting the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) track record, he said voting for the opposition would weaken his team at a time when the country is facing serious challenges.
This is the first time Mr Wong is leading the PAP into an election as prime minister.
“If you, in your heart of hearts, believe that the PAP is still the best party to take Singapore forward through these uncertain times, then support me and my team,” he told the crowd in the heart of the central business district.
Here are some key quotes from Mr Wong’s speech:
PAP is not one to make only sweet promises: PM Wong
Setting the scene for his speech, Mr Wong painted a picture of a changing world with an uncertain global economy.
“I don't want to bring you bad news, certainly not in an election campaign. It would be far easier to paint a rosy picture and give you just sweet promises. But you know, this is not the PAP way. We have always been up front and honest with you, because you deserve to know the truth. You deserve to know what's at stake,” he said.
“Yet throughout this campaign, have you heard any opposition party talk seriously about the challenges we face? Not a single one, because to them, this is the PAP’s burden to carry. They want the PAP to form the government. They only want, as they say, more seats in parliament, more seats, but not more responsibility.”
Response to WP’s backbencher vs backbencher argument
“That’s not how elections work,” Mr Wong said in response to Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh’s comments last Friday asking voters to compare his candidates to PAP’s backbenchers.
Mr Singh’s argument was that any elected MP from the opposition party would not hold office in government.
“I have experienced ministers contesting in the GRCs, including in hotly contested GRCs. Their loss, if it happens, will be immediately felt, and it cannot be replaced. I have new candidates who will add to my team and will eventually grow to take on new leadership roles,” Mr Wong said.
“So friends and fellow Singaporeans, a vote for the opposition is not a free vote for more alternative voices in parliament. It is a vote to weaken the PAP team, the team that is truly working for you,” he said to cheers from the crowd.
“It will weaken me and my team, and it will do so at the time when I've just taken over, I'm trying to build up the team to serve you better. It will weaken us at a time when our country is facing real and serious challenges.
“So I say to all Singaporeans, please consider carefully. This is not a gamble. This is your family, your future, our Singapore.”
Decision to raise GST
The decision to raise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was not an easy one, Mr Wong said, noting the need to take care of the elderly in an ageing population.
He added that despite the government’s explanations, the opposition has continued to stir up discontent.
"We took great care in the implementation of the GST increase, because the GST increase was accompanied by enhancements, enhancements to permanent GST vouchers, which we give out to lower- and middle-income households. Because of these vouchers, lower- and middle-income households pay less than the headline rate of 9 per cent GST.
"Who pays the full rate? Three groups - foreigners, tourists and higher-income families. The opposition wants them, these three groups, to pay a lower rate. Would you? I wouldn’t," the prime minister said.
"We explained all this in parliament because these issues came up, we debated, we presented the data and the facts, and the opposition had no counter to this in parliament. But then, when elections come, they conveniently choose to ignore all this.
"Why? Because, politically, they know it's to their advantage to make this an issue, to stir up unhappiness, just to maximise their votes."
Minimum wage “sounds good on paper”
Many opposition parties have proposed a minimum wage for workers across the board - something that the government has consistently rejected in favour of the existing Progressive Wage Model, which helps to increase wages through upgrading skills and improving productivity.
“It sounds good on paper, I would like to lift wages up too,” Mr Wong said.
“But you know what will happen if we implement this, by law? Companies will have to pay more for their workers. Your costs will go up. How do they recover the costs? They can only recover it by raising prices on the goods and services they sell to Singaporeans. How does this solve cost-of-living pressures? It will only make things worse.
“In fact, the companies will not only raise prices, they may even cut back on hiring lower-wage workers, because lower-wage workers are now more expensive, and that can mean fewer jobs, more unemployment among those who are least able to cope with this.
“These are things the opposition will never acknowledge, of course. Their manifestos have many details, a long wish list. But are they feasible? Are they viable? Are they sustainable? Will there will there be negative outcomes?”
Calls for a clear mandate to speak up for Singapore
In a world where might is right, conducting foreign policy will become more difficult and small countries like Singapore must work even harder, Mr Wong said.
“When I meet my counterparts, you know what they will do? They will size me up. When my colleagues meet their counterparts, they will do the same. They will assess what the GE results mean to all of us. What does it mean for our political strength? And they will certainly look to press every single advantage they have against us,” Mr Wong said.
“If the PAP has a weakened mandate - assuming we return to power, but with a weakened mandate - you can be sure there will be people tempted to push us around. It will be harder to advance Singapore's interests.
“But with a clear mandate from you, my team and I can speak up for Singapore confidently, and we will do our utmost to ensure this little red dot continues to shine brightly even in a troubled world.”