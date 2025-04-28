GE2025: Key quotes from PM Lawrence Wong at PAP lunchtime rally

SINGAPORE: In the first lunchtime rally of this General Election, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong appealed to voters on Monday (Apr 28) to pick the best team to lead Singapore through a changing world.

Touting the People’s Action Party’s (PAP) track record, he said voting for the opposition would weaken his team at a time when the country is facing serious challenges.

This is the first time Mr Wong is leading the PAP into an election as prime minister.

“If you, in your heart of hearts, believe that the PAP is still the best party to take Singapore forward through these uncertain times, then support me and my team,” he told the crowd in the heart of the central business district.

Here are some key quotes from Mr Wong’s speech:

PAP is not one to make only sweet promises: PM Wong

Setting the scene for his speech, Mr Wong painted a picture of a changing world with an uncertain global economy.

“I don't want to bring you bad news, certainly not in an election campaign. It would be far easier to paint a rosy picture and give you just sweet promises. But you know, this is not the PAP way. We have always been up front and honest with you, because you deserve to know the truth. You deserve to know what's at stake,” he said.

“Yet throughout this campaign, have you heard any opposition party talk seriously about the challenges we face? Not a single one, because to them, this is the PAP’s burden to carry. They want the PAP to form the government. They only want, as they say, more seats in parliament, more seats, but not more responsibility.”

Response to WP’s backbencher vs backbencher argument

“That’s not how elections work,” Mr Wong said in response to Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh’s comments last Friday asking voters to compare his candidates to PAP’s backbenchers.

Mr Singh’s argument was that any elected MP from the opposition party would not hold office in government.

“I have experienced ministers contesting in the GRCs, including in hotly contested GRCs. Their loss, if it happens, will be immediately felt, and it cannot be replaced. I have new candidates who will add to my team and will eventually grow to take on new leadership roles,” Mr Wong said.

“So friends and fellow Singaporeans, a vote for the opposition is not a free vote for more alternative voices in parliament. It is a vote to weaken the PAP team, the team that is truly working for you,” he said to cheers from the crowd.

“It will weaken me and my team, and it will do so at the time when I've just taken over, I'm trying to build up the team to serve you better. It will weaken us at a time when our country is facing real and serious challenges.

“So I say to all Singaporeans, please consider carefully. This is not a gamble. This is your family, your future, our Singapore.”