GE2025: Opposition never mentions having alternative voices in parliament is 'guaranteed', says Indranee

While she did not specify the external factors driving up costs, Ms Indranee said the government has explained the need to raise the Goods and Services Tax (GST) to fund healthcare costs for an ageing population.

"The opposition has sought to make an issue of GST," she said, adding that the government has "buffered" Singaporeans from the GST hike with the Assurance Package, delaying its impact for 10 years for the lower-income and five years for the middle-income.

"The bulk of GST is collected from high earners, tourists and foreigners, and this revenue collected is used for Singaporeans."

Ms Indranee, who leads the PAP’s four-member team contesting Pasir Ris-Changi GRC, said the PAP government has also lowered pre-school fees, improved support for large families, and "heavily" subsidised education and healthcare.

"We know that Singaporeans worry that this help may be just temporary, but for the PAP, our assurance is that we will provide support for as long as necessary," she said.

"But we also understand your desire for assurance that you can afford things on your own, without support, and that is why our other big focus is the economy - generating jobs and finding ways to allow you to earn higher incomes."

Ms Indranee said the PAP government will help students get internships and fresh graduates find jobs, while doing more for older workers, especially those who have lost their jobs.

Singapore is also on track to build more than 50,000 new Build-To-Order flats in the next three years, she said, adding that the new classification system for these flats will help keep them affordable.

"These are just some of the things that we want to do for Singaporeans and for Singapore. The full plans are laid out in our manifesto. And contrary to what some say, our manifesto is not short on specifics or substance," she said, shooting back at Workers' Party chief Pritam Singh's comments.

"Our manifesto says all that it needs to say. It sets out the outcomes that we want to achieve. And this is enough, because Singaporeans know that if the PAP promises something, we will do it."

Ms Indranee said opposition parties have been trying to sell Singaporeans a "myth" that it is okay to vote for more opposition candidates and "somehow get the same result".

"That's not true. You will not. And I believe that all of you, every single one of you standing here today, know it," she said.

"Many of you work in companies that are organised by teams. We have all played team sports. We have all worked on team projects, and we all know if you keep pulling out team members, you won't be able to produce the same results, no matter how hard you try."

If the opposition truly believed it was just a matter of numbers and substituting those who lose with others, she said, "then it shouldn't matter which candidate they field, and where".

"But you can see how carefully they have calibrated their teams and the electoral divisions in which they stand or not," she said.

"They know the value of having the right team in the right place. They just don't want you to have that insight when it comes to the PAP."