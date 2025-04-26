GE2025: 'Difficult' GST hike needed to deliver on promises to seniors, says PAP's Chee Hong Tat

SINGAPORE: Raising the goods and services tax (GST) from 7 per cent to 9 per cent was a tough but necessary decision amid Singapore's ageing society and a more turbulent world, said Second Minister for Finance Chee Hong Tat on Saturday (Apr 26).

"Raising the GST was a very difficult decision. If we could have avoided it, we would have," said Mr Chee in a video posted on Facebook explaining the government's decision.

"We studied all the options, and without the GST increase, we would not be able to fulfil our promise to take care of our seniors in an ageing society."

Without the additional revenue, the government would also not have the resources to help Singaporean companies and workers deal with the uncertain global outlook, Mr Chee added.

The rising cost of living has been a recurring concern among voters in this year’s General Election.

Several opposition parties have campaigned that the GST - which was raised from 7 per cent to 8 per cent in 2023 and then to 9 per cent last year - be brought back to 7 per cent.

Some have also called for essential items like groceries and utilities to be exempted from the tax.