Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

China foreign minister says US tariffs show "extreme egoism"
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Asia

China foreign minister says US tariffs show "extreme egoism"

China foreign minister says US tariffs show "extreme egoism"

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Foreign Minister Wang Yi attend a meeting with Vietnam's National Assembly Chairman Tran Thanh Man (not pictured) during a two-day state visit in Hanoi, Vietnam on April 14, 2025. (File Photo: Reuters/Athit Perawongmetha)

26 Apr 2025 09:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Beijing stands on the side of international rules on US-imposed tariffs and opposes protectionism, the Foreign Ministry on Saturday (Apr 26).

Speaking on the sidelines of a China-Central Asia foreign ministers meeting in Kazakhstan, Wang said Beijing would seek solidarity with other countries on the tariff situation and exposes "extreme egoism" and the bullying of certain countries, the ministry said in a statement.

US President Donald Trump asserted in an interview published on Friday that tariff negotiations were under way with China, but Beijing denied any talks were taking place, the latest in a series of conflicting signals over what progress was being made to de-escalate a trade war threatening to sap global growth.

Wang, meeting with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov, said China would seek solidarity with other countries and would uphold multilateralism to "inject stability into the world".

Related:

Source: Reuters/ia

Related Topics

China US-China rivalry Trump Tariffs
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement