China considers exempting some goods from US tariffs: Source

China is considering exempting some US imports from its 125 per cent tariffs and is asking businesses to provide lists of goods that could be eligible in the biggest sign yet that Beijing is worried about the economic fallout from its trade war with Washington.

A Ministry of Commerce task force is collecting lists of items that could be exempted from tariffs and is asking companies to submit their own requests, according to a source who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Financial news magazine Caijing reported on Friday (Apr 25), citing sources, that Beijing was preparing to include eight semiconductor-related items, although no memory chips.

A list of 131 categories of products eligible for exemptions was circulating widely on social media and among businesses and trade groups on Friday. Reuters could not verify the list, whose items ranged from vaccines and chemicals to jet engines.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Repeated phone calls to China's customs department were not answered. Customs and the Ministry of Commerce did not immediately respond to faxed questions.

Bloomberg first reported China was considering tariff exemptions on Friday.