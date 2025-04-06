US starts collecting Trump's new 10% tariff, smashing global trade norms

ISRAEL, TAIWAN, VIETNAM

"A trade war is in no one's interest. We must stand united and resolute to protect our citizens and our businesses," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a post on X.



Some world leaders hoped to strike a deal with Trump and avert economic fallout, while others weighed countermeasures.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was expected to visit the White House on Monday, sources said, to discuss the new 17 per cent tariff on Israel. Media reported Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba of Japan, which faces a 24 per cent levy, was seeking a telephone conversation with Trump.



Vietnam, which benefited from the shift of US supply chains away from China after Trump's first-term trade war with Beijing, agreed on Friday to discuss a deal with the US after Trump announced a 46 per cent tariff on Vietnamese imports.