GE2025: PSP chief Leong Mun Wai hits back at allegation of unfair representation of GST hikes

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has said the decision to increase the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was "uncompassionate", and that seems to be the whole truth, said party chief Leong Mun Wai.

Speaking to reporters on Friday (Apr 25), he addressed an allegation that opposition parties have not been fair in representing Singapore's GST hikes in 2023 and 2024.

Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam said on Thursday that the GST is designed to take “from the top” and redistribute across the population – a point the opposition should also represent properly. "I think it’s important you make that clear rather than say some things that are maybe only partially accurate," said Mr Shanmugam.

In response, Mr Leong said that the government approved the increases in parliament when Singaporeans were still struggling with the effects of COVID-19 and rising global inflation.

That is a "very inconsiderate" way of setting policies, he said.

"The government keeps saying, Mr Leong or the opposition is not telling the whole truth. But isn't that the whole truth?" he asked.

"First, you answer me. By bulldozing the GST hike in 2022, are you compassionate? Have you considered what the Singaporeans need?"

Reporters also asked Mr Leong about comments by National Development Minister Desmond Lee on PSP's proposal to waive GST on essential goods such as rice, water and formula milk.

Mr Lee said on Friday that removing GST for essential goods would benefit higher-income groups more than lower-income groups in society, and noted that those who are wealthier could bulk buy the items.

He said the government has explained “many times” before that such a move would not have the effect that most people expect.

Mr Leong said in other countries where the market is bigger, it might be difficult to implement. However, Singapore is smaller and has a more efficient system, he noted.

"I'm sure we can implement a GST system whereby we waive the essential items better, we believe that in Singapore we can do that."

WARM RECEPTION

During a walkabout on Friday, several people came to greet Mr Leong, offering handshakes and well-wishes to him. He was handing out party flyers near Lakeside MRT, along with fellow West Coast-Jurong West GRC candidate Sani Ismail and other volunteers.

One man even waited patiently for Mr Leong to finish speaking with the media so he could have his turn.