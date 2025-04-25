GE2025: PSP's proposals tap valid cost-of-living concerns but PAP must be objective about policy impact, says Desmond Lee

SINGAPORE: The cost-of-living proposals put forth by the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) in its manifesto reflect “valid” and “pressing” concerns of the community, but the People’s Action Party (PAP) has to be “objective” about its programmes and policies, National Development Minister Desmond Lee said on Friday (Apr 25).

“No scheme, no policy, is perfect. Our responsibility as a proactive PAP government is to ensure that our policies continue to reflect the needs of people on the ground and respond to different demographic challenges that we encounter,” said Mr Lee.

He was responding to a reporter's question about his response to the PSP's critique of the PAP’s schemes related to cost-of-living and jobs.

During the opposition party’s rally on Thursday, PSP chief Leong Mun Wai said the policies by the fourth-generation PAP government lacked compassion.

To this, Mr Lee said that during hustings, every party wants to win support and votes by tapping into the sentiments they believe are running through the community.

“They are certainly valid concerns. They are pressing concerns of cost of living and job security, but it's important for us to be objective about the impact of the programmes,” he said.

Mr Lee is the anchor minister for the PAP team at West Coast-Jurong West GRC. He was speaking to the media at the party's branch office in Boon Lay, and was joined by his teammates, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Shawn Huang and Dr Hamid Razak.

Mr Ang Wei Neng and Ms Cassandra Lee, the two other candidates in the five-member team, were not present.