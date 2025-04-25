GE2025: 4G PAP 'has lost its way', say PSP's top leaders Leong Mun Wai and Tan Cheng Bock

SINGAPORE: The fourth-generation People’s Action Party (PAP) team has lost its way, said Progress Singapore Party (PSP) chief Leong Mun Wai on Thursday (Apr 24).

Speaking at PSP’s maiden physical rally on Thursday night, the former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) reflected on his nearly five years debating the ruling party in parliament.

“The more I debate the government, the 4G PAP government, the more I realise that it is ... not the Grade A government that we used to know,” he said at the rally at Catholic High School.

“On the governance front, we can see a general decline in the standards, in accountability, competence and ethics in recent years.”

Mr Leong, party chairman and founder Tan Cheng Bock, and vice-chairperson Hazel Poa were part of the PSP team that came within a few percentage points of victory in what was the tightest race in the 2020 election.

Then, the PAP retained West Coast GRC with 51.69 per cent of the vote, while the PSP secured two NCMP seats for Mr Leong and Ms Poa.

The three are part of PSP's line-up for the redrawn West Coast-Jurong West GRC for this election, alongside new faces Sani Ismail and Sumarleki Amjah.