GE2025: PAP’s Henry Kwek to face PSP’s Tony Tan in Kebun Baru SMC

SINGAPORE: The People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Henry Kwek will go head to head with the Progress Singapore Party’s (PSP) Tony Tan in Kebun Baru SMC.

Both candidates successfully filed their nomination papers at Deyi Secondary School on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Mr Kwek, 49, is the executive director of a trading, investments and consulting firm, and the chief executive of a boutique investment firm.

Kebun Baru SMC was also contested by PSP in the 2020 election, when its candidate Kumaran Pillai lost to Mr Kwek, who won 62.92 per cent of the votes. Then, it was a newly carved-out ward from Nee Soon GRC.

Mr Kwek made his political debut in 2015 as one of the five PAP candidates contesting Nee Soon GRC.

In his speech, Mr Kwek said: “Over the past decade together, we've built a caring and beautiful Kebun Baru, a home where seniors age with dignity and young families grow with hope.

Adding that the best days lie ahead, he said: "We focus on what matters most, easing the cost of living, helping everybody live long and well, and standing with you through uncertain times, just like we did during COVID, because your hope gives us purpose, your concern gives us resolve, and together we overcome challenges and build what's next with courage and care."

Going up against him this time around in Kebun Baru is PSP’s Tony Tan.

Mr Tan previously stood in Chua Chu Kang GRC under the National Solidarity Party (NSP) banner in 2011, where his team lost to the PAP.

The 55-year-old has been a volunteer with the PSP since the party was founded in 2019. He is married to PSP vice-chairperson Hazel Poa.

A Singapore Armed Forces scholar with an engineering background, Mr Tan is also a co-founder of a private education and gaming company.

Mr Tan said his party wants to build a better Singapore "where no one is left behind".

“The role of our MP is to debate policy,” he added. “I'd like to take this opportunity to invite Mr Henry Kwek for policy debate or discussion.”

In this election, Kebun Baru SMC went through a minor boundary adjustment, with one polling district shifting over from Yio Chu Kang SMC.

The updated electorate count stands at 22,223 voters.