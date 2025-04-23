GE2025: Who's contesting where, at a glance
A total of 206 candidates will be vying for 92 seats across 32 constituencies with one walkover in a five-member GRC.
SINGAPORE: The final list of candidates running in the 2025 General Election has been officially announced after they filed their nomination papers on Wednesday (Apr 23).
Nomination Day kick-starts a nine-day campaigning period until May 1, with May 2 being Cooling-off Day and Polling Day on May 3.
A total of 206 candidates will be vying for 92 seats across 32 constituencies, with the five-member Marine Parade-Braddell Heights Group Representation Constituency (GRC) seeing a walkover by the People's Action Party (PAP) team.
There will also be multi-cornered fights in three GRCs and two Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).
Here are the candidates who will be contesting in each of the 18 GRCs and 15 SMCs.
FOUR-MEMBER GRCS
Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC
Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, among five left intact in the latest changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries, will see a straight fight between PAP and the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) for the fourth consecutive General Election.
PAP's team is led by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, who is the incumbent MP along with Mr Saktiandi Supaat.
In the 2011 General Election, PAP won 56.93 per cent of the vote against an SPP team led by veteran opposition politician Chiam See Tong before he stood down. In 2015, PAP won 73.59 per cent of the vote against SPP and in 2020, PAP’s vote share fell to 67.23 per cent against SPP’s 32.77 per cent.
PAP candidates:
- Chee Hong Tat
- Saktiandi Supaat
- Elysa Chen
- Cai Yinzhou
SPP candidates:
- Steve Chia
- Melvyn Chiu
- Muhammad Norhakim
- Lim Rui Xian
Chua Chu Kang GRC
PAP and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) previously faced off in Chua Chu Kang GRC in the 2020 General Election, with PAP winning 58.64 per cent of votes over PSP's 41.36 per cent.
The PAP team is helmed by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng and includes incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.
Following the latest redrawing of electoral boundaries, the GRC will include the Tengah ward – previously part of Hong Kah North SMC – while the Bukit Gombak and Hillview estates have been carved out to form a new Bukit Gombak SMC.
PAP candidates:
- Tan See Leng
- Jeffrey Siow
- Choo Pei Ling
- Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim
PSP candidates:
- A’bas Kasmani
- Wendy Low
- S Nallakaruppan
- Lawrence Pek
Holland-Bukit Timah GRC
The same incumbent PAP team for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, led by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, will contest Holland-Bukit Timah GRC against opposition party Red Dot United (RDU), which has candidates including former Workers' Party (WP) member Fazli Talip.
Among the latest electoral boundary changes, the GRC absorbed a portion of Upper Bukit Timah Road, which was previously under Jurong GRC.
PAP candidates:
- Vivian Balakrishnan
- Sim Ann
- Christopher de Souza
- Edward Chia
RDU candidates:
- Fazli Talip
- Sharad Kumar
- Emily Woo
- Nizar Subair
Jalan Besar GRC
Jalan Besar GRC is one of five wards left intact in the latest changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries.
The PAP team is led by Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo, who is the incumbent MP along with Denise Phua and Dr Wan Rizal.
Contesting the GRC is People's Alliance for Reform, a party led by its secretary-general Lim Tean.
PAP candidates:
- Josephine Teo
- Denise Phua
- Shawn Loh
- Wan Rizal
PAR candidates:
- Chiu Shin Kong
- Mohamad Hamim Aliyas
- Sarina Abu Hassan
- Vigneswari V Ramachandran
Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC
Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, among five left intact in the latest changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries, will see a straight fight between PAP and SDP for the third consecutive General Election.
In 2015, PAP won 68.73 per cent of the vote against SDP and in 2020, PAP’s vote share fell to 63.18 per cent against SPP’s 36.82 per cent.
The PAP’s team for this General Election remains the same from in 2020, helmed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.
PAP candidates:
- Lawrence Wong
- Alex Yam Ziming
- Hany Soh Hui Bin
- Zaqy Mohamad
SDP candidates:
- Jufri Salim
- Ariffin Sha
- Alec Tok
- Gigene Wong
Pasir Ris-Changi GRC
Pasir Ris-Changi is one of five new GRCs from the latest electoral boundary changes. It is formed by merging the remaining Pasir Ris wards from the dissolved Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC with the Loyang and Flora estates from East Coast GRC.
The PAP team is helmed by Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, who was previously in Tanjong Pagar GRC.
PAP candidates:
- Indranee Thurai Rajah
- Desmond Tan
- Sharael Taha
- Valerie Lee
SDA candidates:
- Desmond Lim
- Abu Mohamed
- Harminder Pal Singh
- Chia Yun Kai
Punggol GRC
Punggol is one of five new GRCs from the latest electoral boundary changes, drawn from Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC and Punggol West SMC.
The PAP team led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will go up against WP.
PAP candidates:
- Gan Kim Yong
- Janil Puthucheary
- Sun Xueling
- Yeo Wan Ling
WP candidates:
- Harpreet Singh
- Siti Alia
- Alexis Dang
- Jackson Au
Sengkang GRC
Sengkang is one of two GRCs under WP. The party garnered 52.12 per cent of votes in the 2020 General Election after it was newly formed, winning against a PAP slate that included Mr Ng Chee Meng, then Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.
It is one of five GRCs left intact in the latest electoral boundary changes.
WP candidates:
- Jamus Lim
- He Ting Ru
- Louis Chua
- Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik
PAP candidates:
- Lam Pin Min
- Bernadette Giam
- Elmie Nekmat
- Theodora Lai
FIVE-MEMBER GRCS
Aljunied GRC
Aljunied is one of two GRCs under WP, which made history in the 2011 General Election by winning it with 54.72 per cent of votes against PAP, marking the first time an opposition party secured a GRC.
In 2020, WP widened the margin to win 59.95 per cent of votes against PAP.
This election, the boundaries for Aljunied GRC were redrawn for the first time since the 2011 hustings. Some polling districts in Aljunied GRC, which hold almost 4,000 voters, will be moved to Tampines GRC.
Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh will lead the WP team, including fellow incumbent MPs Sylvia Lim and Gerald Giam, against a PAP team.
WP candidates:
- Pritam Singh
- Sylvia Lim
- Gerald Giam
- Fadli Fawzi
- Kenneth Tiong
PAP candidates:
- Chan Hui Yuh
- Adrian Ang
- Daniel Liu
- Faisal Abdul Aziz
- Jagathishwaran Rajo
Ang Mo Kio GRC
Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will lead a team including fellow incumbent MP Darryl David, in a three-cornered fight with the People's Power Party (PPP) and Singapore United Party (SUP) in Ang Mo Kio GRC.
Being the largest constituency by number of electors, the GRC was reduced in size in the latest electoral boundaries review by carving out some polling districts to form a new Jalan Kayu SMC.
PAP candidates:
- Lee Hsien Loong
- Darryl David
- Jasmin Lau
- Nadia Ahmad Samdin
- Victor Lye
PPP candidates:
- William Lim
- Martinn Ho
- Thaddeus Thomas
- Heng Zheng Dao
- Samuel Lee
SUP candidates:
- Andy Zhu
- Ridhuan Chandran
- Noraini Yunus
- Nigel Ng
- Vincent Ng
East Coast GRC
East Coast GRC saw one of the most intense battles in 2020, when PAP won 53.39 per cent of votes against WP – one of its slimmest victories then.
The GRC underwent major boundary changes ahead of this election, taking in the Chai Chee public housing estates and Siglap private estates from Marine Parade GRC. Its Loyang and Flora estates were also carved out to form the new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.
Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, will lead the PAP team against a WP team including former Non-Constituency MP Yen Jenn Jong.
PAP candidates:
- Edwin Tong
- Tan Kiat How
- Jessica Tan
- Hazlina Abdul Halim
- Dinesh Vasu Dash
WP candidates:
- Yee Jenn Jong
- Nathaniel Koh
- Jasper Kuan
- Sufyan Mikhail Putra
- Paris V Parameswari
Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC
Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC was newly formed ahead of this election by combining parts of Jurong GRC and Hong Kah North SMC with the Bukit Batok and Yuhua SMCs.
Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu will lead the PAP team against a team from RDU.
PAP candidates:
- Grace Fu
- David Hoe
- Lee Hong Chuang
- Murali Pillai
- Rahayu Mahzam
RDU candidates:
- Ben Puah
- Harish Mohanadas
- Osman Sulaiman
- Liyana Dhamirah
- Marcus Neo
Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC
Marine Parade-Braddell Heights is one of five new GRCs created ahead of this election, drawn from the previous Marine Parade GRC and taking in MacPherson SMC, some polling districts from Potong Pasir SMC and an adjacent district from Mountbatten SMC.
It is the only constituency to see a walkover since PAP was the only party that had put their members' names up for it.
PAP candidates:
- Diana Pang
- Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim
- Seah Kian Peng
- Goh Pei Ming
- Tin Pei Ling
Nee Soon GRC
Nee Soon is one of five GRCs left untouched in the latest changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries.
Law Minister K Shanmugam will lead an overhauled team of four new faces against a team from RDU.
PAP candidates:
- K Shanmugam
- Goh Hanyan
- Lee Hui Ying
- Jackson Lam
- Syed Harun Alhabsyi
RDU candidates:
- Ravi Philemon
- David Foo
- Pang Heng Chuan
- Sharon Lin
- Syed Alwi Ahmad
Sembawang GRC
Sembawang GRC is set for a three-cornered fight among PAP, SDP and the National Solidarity Party (NSP).
Health Minister Ong Ye Kung will lead a team, including fellow incumbent MPs Vikram Nair and Mariam Jaafar, against teams from SDP and NSP.
In 2020, the PAP team led by Mr Ong won 67.29 per cent of the votes against the NSP team similarly helmed by its secretary-general Spencer Ng.
PAP candidates:
- Ong Ye Kung
- Vikram Nair
- Mariam Jaafar
- Gabriel Lam
- Ng Shi Xuan
SDP candidates:
- Bryan Lim
- James Gomez
- Surayah Akbar
- Alfred Tan
- Damanhuri Abas
NSP candidates:
- Spencer Ng
- Yadzeth Hairis
- Raiyian Chia
- Verina Ong
- Lee Wei
Tampines GRC
One of the most hotly contested GRCs this election, Tampines GRC is set for a four-cornered fight among PAP, WP, NSP and PPP.
In the latest electoral boundary changes, the GRC takes in polling districts in Tampines West and the east of Bedok Reservoir that is now under Aljunied GRC.
Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, will lead the PAP team, which includes fellow incumbent MPs Baey Yam Keng and Koh Poh Koon.
PAP candidates:
- Masagos Zulkifli
- Charlene Chen
- David Neo
- Koh Poh Koon
- Baey Yam Keng
WP candidates:
- Faisal Abdul Manap
- Michael Thng
- Jimmy Tan
- Ong Lue Ping
- Eileen Chong
NSP candidates:
- Reno Fong
- Mohamad Ridzwan
- Phay Wei Jie
- Thamilselvan Karuppaya
- Eugene Yeo
PPP candidates:
- Goh Meng Seng
- Derrick Sim
- Vere Nathan
- Peter Soh
- Arbaah Haroun
Tanjong Pagar GRC
Tanjong Pagar GRC has taken in Dover and Telok Blangah estates in the latest electoral boundary review.
Education Minister Chan Chun Sing will lead a PAP slate including fellow incumbent MPs Joan Pereira and Alvin Tan, against a team from PAR.
PAP candidates:
- Chan Chun Sing
- Alvin Tan
- Joan Pereira
- Rachel Ong
- Foo Cexiang
PAR candidates:
- Rickson Giauw
- Han Hui Hui
- Nadarajan Sekvamani
- Prabu Ramachandran
- Soh Lian Chye
West Coast-Jurong West GRC
If the results of the previous General Election in 2020 are anything to go by, West Coast-Jurong West GRC will be a key battleground between PAP and PSP.
National Development Minister Desmond Lee helms the PAP team, while former PAP MP Tan Cheng Bock leads the PSP team.
The GRC is one of five new ones, comprising polling districts drawn from Jurong and West Coast GRCs, among other changes in the latest electoral boundary review.
West Coast GRC saw the closest contest between the parties in 2020, with PAP winning 51.68 per cent of votes over PSP’s 48.32 per cent. This enabled PSP’s Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa to enter parliament as Non-Constituency MPs, under a system that allows the “best losers” among opposition candidates to enter parliament.
PAP candidates:
- Desmond Lee
- Cassandra Lee
- Hamid Razak
- Shawn Huang
- Ang Wei Neng
PSP candidates:
- Tan Cheng Bock
- Leong Mun Wai
- Hazel Poa
- Sumarleki Amjah
- Sani Ismail
SMCs
Bukit Gombak SMC
Bukit Gombak SMC is one of six new SMCs, having been carved out of Chua Chu Kang GRC in the latest electoral boundaries review. One of the GRC's incumbent MPs, Ms Low Yen Ling, will contest here.
PAP candidate: Low Yen Ling
PSP candidate: Harish Pillay
Bukit Panjang SMC
Bukit Panjang is one of four SMCs with its electoral boundary intact from the previous election.
It will see a rematch between PAP's Liang Eng Hwa and SDP chairman Paul Tambyah. In 2020, Mr Liang won with 53.73 per cent of the votes.
PAP candidate: Liang Eng Hwa
SDP candidate: Paul Tambyah
Hougang SMC
Hougang is one of three wards held by WP and is also its only SMC. It is one of four SMCs not affected by the latest electoral boundary changes.
Incumbent MP Dennis Tan will be defending his seat.
WP candidate: Dennis Tan
PAP candidate: Marshall Lim
Jalan Kayu SMC
Jalan Kayu is one of six new SMCs, having been carved out of Ang Mo Kio GRC in the latest electoral boundaries review.
PAP candidate: Ng Chee Meng
WP candidate: Andre Low
Jurong Central SMC
Jurong Central is one of six new SMCs, having been carved out of Jurong GRC and Yuhua SMC in the latest electoral boundaries review. PAP candidate and incumbent MP Xie Yao Quan, formerly from Jurong GRC, will contest the SMC.
PAP candidate: Xie Yao Quan
RDU candidate: Kala Manickam
Kebun Baru SMC
Kebun Baru absorbed one polling district from Yio Chu Kang SMC in the latest electoral boundary review. Its incumbent MP Henry Kwek will be defending his seat.
PAP candidate: Henry Kwek
PSP candidate: Tony Tan
Marymount SMC
Marymount is one of four SMCs not affected by the latest electoral boundary changes. Its incumbent MP Gan Siow Huang will be defending her seat.
PAP candidate: Gan Siow Huang
PSP candidate: Jeffrey Khoo
Mountbatten SMC
Mountbatten SMC has one polling district absorbed by the newly created Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC. PAP's new face, Ms Gho Sze Kee, will replace four-term MP Lim Biow Chuan to run in the election.
PAP candidate: Gho Sze Kee
Independent candidate: Jeremy Tan
Pioneer SMC
Pioneer is one of four SMCs unaffected by the changes made to Singapore’s electoral boundaries for this election. Its incumbent MP Patrick Tay will be defending his seat.
PAP candidate: Patrick Tay
PSP candidate: Stephanie Tan
Potong Pasir SMC
Potong Pasir is set to see one of the hotly contested fights among the SMCs, with a multi-cornered fight among PAP, SPP and PAR.
Some of its polling districts were moved to the newly created Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in the latest electoral boundary review.
PAP candidate: Alex Yeo
SPP candidate: Williiamson Lee
PAR candidate: Lim Tean
Queenstown SMC
Queenstown is one of six new GRCs, having been carved out from Tanjong Pagar GRC. An incumbent MP from Tanjong Pagar, Mr Eric Chua, will be contesting here.
PAP candidate: Eric Chua
PAR candidate: Mahaboob Baatsha
Radin Mas SMC
Radin Mas SMC absorbed the eastern-most polling district of the current West Coast GRC, comprising estates in Harbourfront and Sentosa, in the latest electoral boundaries review. Its incumbent MP Melvin Yong will be defending his seat in a three-cornered fight.
PAP candidate: Melvin Yong
PAR candidate: Kumar Appavoo
Independent candidate: Darryl Lo
Sembawang West SMC
Sembawang West is one of six new SMCs, having been carved out from Sembawang GRC in the latest electoral boundaries review.
PAP candidate: Poh Li San
SDP candidate: Chee Soon Juan
Tampines Changkat SMC
Tampines Changkat is one of six new SMCs, having been carved out from Tampines and East Coast GRCs in the latest electoral boundaries review.
PAP candidate: Desmond Choo
WP candidate: Kenneth Foo
Yio Chu Kang SMC
Yio Chu Kang SMC has one of its polling districts moved to Kebun Baru SMC in the latest electoral boundary changes. Its incumbent MP Yip Hon Weng will be defending his seat.
PAP candidate: Yip Hon Weng
PAR candidate: Michael Fang