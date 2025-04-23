GE2025: Who's contesting where, at a glance

There will also be multi-cornered fights in three GRCs and two Single Member Constituencies (SMCs).

Here are the candidates who will be contesting in each of the 18 GRCs and 15 SMCs.

FOUR-MEMBER GRCS

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, among five left intact in the latest changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries, will see a straight fight between PAP and the Singapore People’s Party (SPP) for the fourth consecutive General Election.

PAP's team is led by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat, who is the incumbent MP along with Mr Saktiandi Supaat.

In the 2011 General Election, PAP won 56.93 per cent of the vote against an SPP team led by veteran opposition politician Chiam See Tong before he stood down. In 2015, PAP won 73.59 per cent of the vote against SPP and in 2020, PAP’s vote share fell to 67.23 per cent against SPP’s 32.77 per cent.

PAP candidates:

Chee Hong Tat

Saktiandi Supaat

Elysa Chen

Cai Yinzhou

SPP candidates:

Steve Chia

Melvyn Chiu

Muhammad Norhakim

Lim Rui Xian

Chua Chu Kang GRC

PAP and the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) previously faced off in Chua Chu Kang GRC in the 2020 General Election, with PAP winning 58.64 per cent of votes over PSP's 41.36 per cent.

The PAP team is helmed by Manpower Minister Tan See Leng and includes incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

Following the latest redrawing of electoral boundaries, the GRC will include the Tengah ward – previously part of Hong Kah North SMC – while the Bukit Gombak and Hillview estates have been carved out to form a new Bukit Gombak SMC.

PAP candidates:

Tan See Leng

Jeffrey Siow

Choo Pei Ling

Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim

PSP candidates:

A’bas Kasmani

Wendy Low

S Nallakaruppan

Lawrence Pek

Holland-Bukit Timah GRC

The same incumbent PAP team for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC, led by Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, will contest Holland-Bukit Timah GRC against opposition party Red Dot United (RDU), which has candidates including former Workers' Party (WP) member Fazli Talip.

Among the latest electoral boundary changes, the GRC absorbed a portion of Upper Bukit Timah Road, which was previously under Jurong GRC.

PAP candidates:

Vivian Balakrishnan

Sim Ann

Christopher de Souza

Edward Chia

RDU candidates:

Fazli Talip

Sharad Kumar

Emily Woo

Nizar Subair

Jalan Besar GRC

Jalan Besar GRC is one of five wards left intact in the latest changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries.

The PAP team is led by Digital Development and Information Minister Josephine Teo, who is the incumbent MP along with Denise Phua and Dr Wan Rizal.

Contesting the GRC is People's Alliance for Reform, a party led by its secretary-general Lim Tean.

PAP candidates:

Josephine Teo

Denise Phua

Shawn Loh

Wan Rizal

PAR candidates:

Chiu Shin Kong

Mohamad Hamim Aliyas

Sarina Abu Hassan

Vigneswari V Ramachandran

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, among five left intact in the latest changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries, will see a straight fight between PAP and SDP for the third consecutive General Election.

In 2015, PAP won 68.73 per cent of the vote against SDP and in 2020, PAP’s vote share fell to 63.18 per cent against SPP’s 36.82 per cent.

The PAP’s team for this General Election remains the same from in 2020, helmed by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

PAP candidates:

Lawrence Wong

Alex Yam Ziming

Hany Soh Hui Bin

Zaqy Mohamad

SDP candidates:

Jufri Salim

Ariffin Sha

Alec Tok

Gigene Wong

Pasir Ris-Changi GRC

Pasir Ris-Changi is one of five new GRCs from the latest electoral boundary changes. It is formed by merging the remaining Pasir Ris wards from the dissolved Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC with the Loyang and Flora estates from East Coast GRC.

The PAP team is helmed by Ms Indranee Rajah, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, who was previously in Tanjong Pagar GRC.

PAP candidates:

Indranee Thurai Rajah

Desmond Tan

Sharael Taha

Valerie Lee

SDA candidates:

Desmond Lim

Abu Mohamed

Harminder Pal Singh

Chia Yun Kai

Punggol GRC

Punggol is one of five new GRCs from the latest electoral boundary changes, drawn from Pasir Ris–Punggol GRC and Punggol West SMC.

The PAP team led by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong will go up against WP.

PAP candidates:

Gan Kim Yong

Janil Puthucheary

Sun Xueling

Yeo Wan Ling

WP candidates:

Harpreet Singh

Siti Alia

Alexis Dang

Jackson Au

Sengkang GRC

Sengkang is one of two GRCs under WP. The party garnered 52.12 per cent of votes in the 2020 General Election after it was newly formed, winning against a PAP slate that included Mr Ng Chee Meng, then Minister in the Prime Minister's Office.

It is one of five GRCs left intact in the latest electoral boundary changes.

WP candidates:

Jamus Lim

He Ting Ru

Louis Chua

Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik

PAP candidates:

Lam Pin Min

Bernadette Giam

Elmie Nekmat

Theodora Lai

FIVE-MEMBER GRCS

Aljunied GRC

Aljunied is one of two GRCs under WP, which made history in the 2011 General Election by winning it with 54.72 per cent of votes against PAP, marking the first time an opposition party secured a GRC.

In 2020, WP widened the margin to win 59.95 per cent of votes against PAP.

This election, the boundaries for Aljunied GRC were redrawn for the first time since the 2011 hustings. Some polling districts in Aljunied GRC, which hold almost 4,000 voters, will be moved to Tampines GRC.

Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh will lead the WP team, including fellow incumbent MPs Sylvia Lim and Gerald Giam, against a PAP team.

WP candidates:

Pritam Singh

Sylvia Lim

Gerald Giam

Fadli Fawzi

Kenneth Tiong

PAP candidates:

Chan Hui Yuh

Adrian Ang

Daniel Liu

Faisal Abdul Aziz

Jagathishwaran Rajo

Ang Mo Kio GRC

Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong will lead a team including fellow incumbent MP Darryl David, in a three-cornered fight with the People's Power Party (PPP) and Singapore United Party (SUP) in Ang Mo Kio GRC.

Being the largest constituency by number of electors, the GRC was reduced in size in the latest electoral boundaries review by carving out some polling districts to form a new Jalan Kayu SMC.

PAP candidates:

Lee Hsien Loong

Darryl David

Jasmin Lau

Nadia Ahmad Samdin

Victor Lye

PPP candidates:

William Lim

Martinn Ho

Thaddeus Thomas

Heng Zheng Dao

Samuel Lee

SUP candidates:

Andy Zhu

Ridhuan Chandran

Noraini Yunus

Nigel Ng

Vincent Ng

East Coast GRC

East Coast GRC saw one of the most intense battles in 2020, when PAP won 53.39 per cent of votes against WP – one of its slimmest victories then.

The GRC underwent major boundary changes ahead of this election, taking in the Chai Chee public housing estates and Siglap private estates from Marine Parade GRC. Its Loyang and Flora estates were also carved out to form the new Pasir Ris-Changi GRC.

Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, will lead the PAP team against a WP team including former Non-Constituency MP Yen Jenn Jong.

PAP candidates:

Edwin Tong

Tan Kiat How

Jessica Tan

Hazlina Abdul Halim

Dinesh Vasu Dash

WP candidates:

Yee Jenn Jong

Nathaniel Koh

Jasper Kuan

Sufyan Mikhail Putra

Paris V Parameswari

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC

Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC was newly formed ahead of this election by combining parts of Jurong GRC and Hong Kah North SMC with the Bukit Batok and Yuhua SMCs.

Sustainability and Environment Minister Grace Fu will lead the PAP team against a team from RDU.

PAP candidates:

Grace Fu

David Hoe

Lee Hong Chuang

Murali Pillai

Rahayu Mahzam

RDU candidates:

Ben Puah

Harish Mohanadas

Osman Sulaiman

Liyana Dhamirah

Marcus Neo

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC

Marine Parade-Braddell Heights is one of five new GRCs created ahead of this election, drawn from the previous Marine Parade GRC and taking in MacPherson SMC, some polling districts from Potong Pasir SMC and an adjacent district from Mountbatten SMC.

It is the only constituency to see a walkover since PAP was the only party that had put their members' names up for it.

PAP candidates:

Diana Pang

Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim

Seah Kian Peng

Goh Pei Ming

Tin Pei Ling

Nee Soon GRC

Nee Soon is one of five GRCs left untouched in the latest changes to Singapore's electoral boundaries.

Law Minister K Shanmugam will lead an overhauled team of four new faces against a team from RDU.

PAP candidates:

K Shanmugam

Goh Hanyan

Lee Hui Ying

Jackson Lam

Syed Harun Alhabsyi

RDU candidates:

Ravi Philemon

David Foo

Pang Heng Chuan

Sharon Lin

Syed Alwi Ahmad

Sembawang GRC

Sembawang GRC is set for a three-cornered fight among PAP, SDP and the National Solidarity Party (NSP).

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung will lead a team, including fellow incumbent MPs Vikram Nair and Mariam Jaafar, against teams from SDP and NSP.

In 2020, the PAP team led by Mr Ong won 67.29 per cent of the votes against the NSP team similarly helmed by its secretary-general Spencer Ng.

PAP candidates:

Ong Ye Kung

Vikram Nair

Mariam Jaafar

Gabriel Lam

Ng Shi Xuan

SDP candidates:

Bryan Lim

James Gomez

Surayah Akbar

Alfred Tan

Damanhuri Abas

NSP candidates:

Spencer Ng

Yadzeth Hairis

Raiyian Chia

Verina Ong

Lee Wei

Tampines GRC

One of the most hotly contested GRCs this election, Tampines GRC is set for a four-cornered fight among PAP, WP, NSP and PPP.

In the latest electoral boundary changes, the GRC takes in polling districts in Tampines West and the east of Bedok Reservoir that is now under Aljunied GRC.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, will lead the PAP team, which includes fellow incumbent MPs Baey Yam Keng and Koh Poh Koon.

PAP candidates:

Masagos Zulkifli

Charlene Chen

David Neo

Koh Poh Koon

Baey Yam Keng

WP candidates:

Faisal Abdul Manap

Michael Thng

Jimmy Tan

Ong Lue Ping

Eileen Chong

NSP candidates:

Reno Fong

Mohamad Ridzwan

Phay Wei Jie

Thamilselvan Karuppaya

Eugene Yeo

PPP candidates:

Goh Meng Seng

Derrick Sim

Vere Nathan

Peter Soh

Arbaah Haroun

Tanjong Pagar GRC

Tanjong Pagar GRC has taken in Dover and Telok Blangah estates in the latest electoral boundary review.

Education Minister Chan Chun Sing will lead a PAP slate including fellow incumbent MPs Joan Pereira and Alvin Tan, against a team from PAR.

PAP candidates:

Chan Chun Sing

Alvin Tan

Joan Pereira

Rachel Ong

Foo Cexiang

PAR candidates:

Rickson Giauw

Han Hui Hui

Nadarajan Sekvamani

Prabu Ramachandran

Soh Lian Chye

West Coast-Jurong West GRC

If the results of the previous General Election in 2020 are anything to go by, West Coast-Jurong West GRC will be a key battleground between PAP and PSP.

National Development Minister Desmond Lee helms the PAP team, while former PAP MP Tan Cheng Bock leads the PSP team.

The GRC is one of five new ones, comprising polling districts drawn from Jurong and West Coast GRCs, among other changes in the latest electoral boundary review.

West Coast GRC saw the closest contest between the parties in 2020, with PAP winning 51.68 per cent of votes over PSP’s 48.32 per cent. This enabled PSP’s Leong Mun Wai and Hazel Poa to enter parliament as Non-Constituency MPs, under a system that allows the “best losers” among opposition candidates to enter parliament.

PAP candidates:

Desmond Lee

Cassandra Lee

Hamid Razak

Shawn Huang

Ang Wei Neng

PSP candidates:

Tan Cheng Bock

Leong Mun Wai

Hazel Poa

Sumarleki Amjah

Sani Ismail

SMCs

Bukit Gombak SMC

Bukit Gombak SMC is one of six new SMCs, having been carved out of Chua Chu Kang GRC in the latest electoral boundaries review. One of the GRC's incumbent MPs, Ms Low Yen Ling, will contest here.

PAP candidate: Low Yen Ling

PSP candidate: Harish Pillay

Bukit Panjang SMC

Bukit Panjang is one of four SMCs with its electoral boundary intact from the previous election.

It will see a rematch between PAP's Liang Eng Hwa and SDP chairman Paul Tambyah. In 2020, Mr Liang won with 53.73 per cent of the votes.

PAP candidate: Liang Eng Hwa

SDP candidate: Paul Tambyah

Hougang SMC

Hougang is one of three wards held by WP and is also its only SMC. It is one of four SMCs not affected by the latest electoral boundary changes.

Incumbent MP Dennis Tan will be defending his seat.

WP candidate: Dennis Tan

PAP candidate: Marshall Lim

Jalan Kayu SMC

Jalan Kayu is one of six new SMCs, having been carved out of Ang Mo Kio GRC in the latest electoral boundaries review.

PAP candidate: Ng Chee Meng

WP candidate: Andre Low

Jurong Central SMC

Jurong Central is one of six new SMCs, having been carved out of Jurong GRC and Yuhua SMC in the latest electoral boundaries review. PAP candidate and incumbent MP Xie Yao Quan, formerly from Jurong GRC, will contest the SMC.

PAP candidate: Xie Yao Quan

RDU candidate: Kala Manickam

Kebun Baru SMC

Kebun Baru absorbed one polling district from Yio Chu Kang SMC in the latest electoral boundary review. Its incumbent MP Henry Kwek will be defending his seat.

PAP candidate: Henry Kwek

PSP candidate: Tony Tan

Marymount SMC

Marymount is one of four SMCs not affected by the latest electoral boundary changes. Its incumbent MP Gan Siow Huang will be defending her seat.

PAP candidate: Gan Siow Huang

PSP candidate: Jeffrey Khoo

Mountbatten SMC

Mountbatten SMC has one polling district absorbed by the newly created Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC. PAP's new face, Ms Gho Sze Kee, will replace four-term MP Lim Biow Chuan to run in the election.

PAP candidate: Gho Sze Kee

Independent candidate: Jeremy Tan

Pioneer SMC

Pioneer is one of four SMCs unaffected by the changes made to Singapore’s electoral boundaries for this election. Its incumbent MP Patrick Tay will be defending his seat.

PAP candidate: Patrick Tay

PSP candidate: Stephanie Tan

Potong Pasir SMC

Potong Pasir is set to see one of the hotly contested fights among the SMCs, with a multi-cornered fight among PAP, SPP and PAR.

Some of its polling districts were moved to the newly created Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC in the latest electoral boundary review.

PAP candidate: Alex Yeo

SPP candidate: Williiamson Lee

PAR candidate: Lim Tean

Queenstown SMC

Queenstown is one of six new GRCs, having been carved out from Tanjong Pagar GRC. An incumbent MP from Tanjong Pagar, Mr Eric Chua, will be contesting here.

PAP candidate: Eric Chua

PAR candidate: Mahaboob Baatsha

Radin Mas SMC

Radin Mas SMC absorbed the eastern-most polling district of the current West Coast GRC, comprising estates in Harbourfront and Sentosa, in the latest electoral boundaries review. Its incumbent MP Melvin Yong will be defending his seat in a three-cornered fight.

PAP candidate: Melvin Yong

PAR candidate: Kumar Appavoo

Independent candidate: Darryl Lo

Sembawang West SMC

Sembawang West is one of six new SMCs, having been carved out from Sembawang GRC in the latest electoral boundaries review.

PAP candidate: Poh Li San

SDP candidate: Chee Soon Juan

Tampines Changkat SMC

Tampines Changkat is one of six new SMCs, having been carved out from Tampines and East Coast GRCs in the latest electoral boundaries review.

PAP candidate: Desmond Choo

WP candidate: Kenneth Foo

Yio Chu Kang SMC

Yio Chu Kang SMC has one of its polling districts moved to Kebun Baru SMC in the latest electoral boundary changes. Its incumbent MP Yip Hon Weng will be defending his seat.

PAP candidate: Yip Hon Weng

PAR candidate: Michael Fang