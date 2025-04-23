GE2025: 3-way fight for Ang Mo Kio GRC, with PAP team led by SM Lee to face PPP and SUP

SINGAPORE: A three-cornered fight is set for Ang Mo Kio GRC, with the incumbent People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong squaring off against the People’s Power Party (PPP) and the debutant Singapore United Party (SUP).

Candidates from the parties successfully filed their nomination papers at Deyi Secondary School on Wednesday (Apr 23).

Addressing supporters, Mr Lee, 73, said: “This election is happening at a difficult time.”

He added that there are many problems ahead that will affect “our lives, our jobs, our families, our futures”.

Mr Lee, who first entered politics in 1984, said: "Vote for us again, vote for the team you can trust, so that we can work with you to keep Singapore safe, to move it forward, and to secure a brighter future for all of us.”

The PAP’s five-member line-up anchored by Mr Lee includes incumbent MPs Darryl David, 54, Nadia Samdin, 35, former senior civil servant Jasmin Lau, 41, and former Aljunied candidate Victor Lye, 63.

“Singapore is about to step into a global future, where familiar rules will no longer hold steady,” said Ms Lau.

“But as a country, we will hold steady with the power of our minds, our hearts, our strength and our votes, because this is a country worth fighting for, and this is a country worth uniting for.”

SUP secretary-general Andy Zhu, 42, will lead a team to contest in Ang Mo Kio GRC. Party chairman Ridhuan Chandran, 53, party treasurer Noraini Yunus, 57, flight attendant Nigel Ng, 39, and businessman Vincent Ng, 52, round out the party’s slate.

Mr Zhu said his team is “dedicated to building a more just and equitable Singapore”, and will do this “together with the ruling party”.

The PPP line-up is helmed by party treasurer William Lim, 43. He will be joined by central executive committee member Samuel Lee, 33, retired civil servant Martinn Ho, 64, construction professional Thaddeus Thomas, 43, and horticulturist Heng Zheng Dao, 24.

Addressing supporters, Mr Thomas said “this vote is not (for) what was done for you in the past, but what it is going to do for the future of our younger generation.”