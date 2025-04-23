GE2025: Workers' Party incumbents face PAP team led by Lam Pin Min in Sengkang GRC
The WP slate is unchanged save for new face Abdul Muhaimin replacing former MP Raeesah Khan; while for the PAP Dr Lam Pin Min is the only member left from the 2020 lineup.
SINGAPORE: The incumbent Workers’ Party (WP) team in Sengkang GRC will face a People’s Action Party (PAP) team made up of mostly new faces and led by Dr Lam Pin Min, in Singapore’s May 3 General Election.
Candidates from both parties successfully filed their nomination papers at Yusof Ishak Secondary School on Wednesday (Apr 23).
The Workers’ Party team is made up of Ms He Ting Ru, Mr Louis Chua, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and new candidate Mr Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik.
Mr Abdul Muhaimin, a senior property manager in Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, replaces former Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan, who resigned in 2021 after admitting to lying in parliament.
They will defend Sengkang GRC against a refreshed PAP slate.
Dr Lam, a former Senior Minister of State, is the only member left from the PAP’s GE2020 Sengkang team.
The other members are Ms Bernadette Giam, Ms Theodora Lai and Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat.
Sengkang GRC has 126,641 voters, and its boundaries remain unchanged since the last election.
In a short speech after the WP team's confirmed candidacy, Ms He said: "It has been a privilege to serve as your representatives in parliament, where we have fought for issues that matter to you and to Singapore.
"The Workers' Party team have been honoured to share in your joy, your tears, and your fears; but the journey does not end here. This election we are seeking your vote, so that we may continue working for Sengkang."
Dr Lam meanwhile said: "For the past four years, we have worked hard to earn back your trust. We want to be your voice in parliament."
In 2020, the PAP team was led by labour chief Ng Chee Meng, Dr Lam, Mr Amrin Amin and lawyer Raymond Lye. Mr Amrin and Mr Lye will not contest this election, while Mr Ng will stand in a Single Member Constituency - Jalan Kayu.
The WP’s upset win then - by 52.12 per cent - was the second-closest result in that General Election, and made Sengkang just the second-ever GRC to be won by an opposition party, after Aljunied GRC.
It also led to four more WP MPs in parliament and a more substantial opposition presence, prompting then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to name WP chief Pritam Singh as Leader of the Opposition.