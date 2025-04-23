GE2025: Workers' Party incumbents face PAP team led by Lam Pin Min in Sengkang GRC

SINGAPORE: The incumbent Workers’ Party (WP) team in Sengkang GRC will face a People’s Action Party (PAP) team made up of mostly new faces and led by Dr Lam Pin Min, in Singapore’s May 3 General Election.

Candidates from both parties successfully filed their nomination papers at Yusof Ishak Secondary School on Wednesday (Apr 23).

The Workers’ Party team is made up of Ms He Ting Ru, Mr Louis Chua, Associate Professor Jamus Lim and new candidate Mr Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik.

Mr Abdul Muhaimin, a senior property manager in Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, replaces former Member of Parliament Raeesah Khan, who resigned in 2021 after admitting to lying in parliament.

They will defend Sengkang GRC against a refreshed PAP slate.

Dr Lam, a former Senior Minister of State, is the only member left from the PAP’s GE2020 Sengkang team.

The other members are Ms Bernadette Giam, Ms Theodora Lai and Associate Professor Elmie Nekmat.