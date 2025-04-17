GE2025: WP unveils first batch of potential candidates, including a former MFA diplomat

SINGAPORE: The Workers' Party (WP) on Thursday (Apr 17) announced four new faces as potential candidates.

At a press conference where the party also unveiled their manifesto, WP secretary-general Pritam Singh and party chair Sylvia Lim introduced Mr Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik, Mr Kenneth Tiong, as well as Ms Eileen Chong Pei Shan and Ms Siti Alia Binte Abdul Rahim Mattar.

Ms Lim confirmed that Mr Tiong would be standing in Aljunied GRC while Mr Abdul Muhaimin would run in Sengkang GRC.

ABDUL MUHAIMIN

A senior property manager at Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, where he has worked since 2015, Mr Abdul Muhaimin had been spotted at multiple events in Sengkang GRC throughout 2023 and 2024, engaging with residents and Members of Parliament (MPs).

A mechanical engineering graduate from the Nanyang Technological University, he has been involved with the WP since 2019.

Ms Lim confirmed on Thursday that he will be fielded in Sengkang GRC.

KENNETH TIONG

Mr Tiong, a tech entrepreneur, has been actively volunteering alongside WP MPs in Aljunied GRC – including Ms Lim, Muhamad Faisal Abdul Manap and Gerald Giam.

He is the co-founder and chief technology officer of Gomu.com, a technology development studio, and a director at Sensemake.ai, a platform that analyses online sentiment.

Mr Tiong will be fielded in Aljunied GRC, said Ms Lim.