GE2025: Workers' Party eyes new Punggol and Tampines constituencies as part of 'eastern expansion'
Party insiders and analysts tell CNA they expect the WP to continue focusing on the east and northeast of Singapore.
SINGAPORE: At Singapore's upcoming General Election (GE), the Workers’ Party (WP) could contest in the newly created Punggol GRC as well as constituencies in longtime stomping ground Tampines, as part of a continued eastern and northeastern push, according to party insiders and analysts.
They pointed to the opposition party walking the ground in parts of those two areas for years, even before new electoral boundaries were announced on Mar 11.
For Punggol, three-time GE candidate and former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Yee Jenn Jong could be part of the slate; along with Ms Frieda Chan, who was a WP candidate in the 2011 and 2015 polls, said a party source familiar with operations.
The new four-member Punggol GRC has absorbed Punggol West SMC, which WP contested in the previous election in 2020, as well as estates in Punggol under the now-defunct Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC.
This carving out of Punggol into a new group representation constituency was privately viewed as good news by WP members, according to the source, since party walkabout efforts thus far have largely excluded Pasir Ris areas.
CNA understands that both Tampines GRC and the newly formed Tampines Changkat SMC are also possible fresh targets for WP.
At GE2020, the party contested in Hougang and Punggol West SMCs and Sengkang, Aljunied, East Coast and Marine Parade GRCs.
CNA has reached out to WP for comment.
PUNGGOL POTENTIAL
From 2013 to 2015, WP’s Ms Lee Li Lian was MP for Punggol East SMC. She was edged out in the 2015 election by former ruling People's Action Party (PAP) MP Charles Chong, who took 51.8 per cent of votes.
For GE2020, Punggol East SMC was folded into Sengkang GRC, which the WP won with 52.1 per cent of the vote.
That year, WP also fielded Ms Tan Chen Chen in Punggol West SMC, but she garnered only 39 per cent of the vote against PAP’s Sun Xueling.
WP's electoral expansion plan is based on a "contiguous strategy" spreading out from its Aljunied-Hougang "nerve centre", said Dr Mustafa Izzuddin from the Solaris Strategies consultancy, referring to constituencies the party has held since 2011 and 1991 respectively.
He believes Punggol will likely be the stage for a “Sengkang Part II” between WP and the PAP – and it'll be another close fight due to the “unpredictability of younger voters who tend to be undecided until they cast their ballot on polling day”.
Associate Professor Walid Jumblatt Abdullah from Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) school of social sciences also sees Punggol as a potential battleground for the WP, with the party having "roots" there.
He suggested that the presence of younger voters may favour the opposition, as these individuals have "different values" and “less of a sense of loyalty” to the ruling party compared to older generations.
“For younger people - even those who support the PAP - the support is … more susceptible to swings.”
TAMPINES, FINALLY?
Tampines, meanwhile, has been on the WP's radar for years, with the five-member GRC routinely included in the party's Hammer newsletter outreach activities.
Two party sources familiar with operations said WP had considered running in Tampines GRC in the last election.
In the end the party opted against it, likely on the basis that the PAP team there would be led by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat – only for him to make a surprise, last-minute switch to East Coast GRC, one of the sources said.
The other said WP backed out of Tampines due to a lack of suitable candidates and supporting manpower.
This year, it's “very likely” to contest in Tampines GRC given the shifts in the electoral boundaries, said political analyst Loke Hoe Yeong, who's written books on Singapore’s opposition.
As part of the recommendations by the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee, three polling districts in Tampines West were shifted from Aljunied GRC’s Bedok Reservoir-Punggol division to Tampines GRC.
These include the new Build-to-Order Housing Board estate Tampines GreenGem, where WP MP Gerald Giam had been active in outreach efforts. Last month, a tea session with residents was held there.
Dr Teo Kay Key, a research fellow with the National University of Singapore’s Institute of Policy Studies (IPS), said: “(Tampines) is adjacent to Aljunied, which is their stronghold, so it would not be too surprising if they decide to contest there.”
This would set WP up for a potential four-way fight, with two other opposition parties - the National Solidarity Party and the People’s Power Party - also staking claims to Tampines GRC.
Political analysts told CNA the WP would outperform the other opposition parties in a multi-cornered fight. But they were less sure about the chances of wresting control from the PAP incumbents.
The current PAP team in Tampines is led by Social and Family Development Minister Masagos Zulkifli, alongside Senior Minister of State Koh Poh Koon, Senior Parliamentary Secretary Baey Yam Keng and North-East District Mayor Desmond Choo. NTU assistant professor of marketing Charlene Chen has been tipped to replace former MP Cheng Li Hui, who resigned in 2023 following an affair.
“Whether it is a straight fight or a multi-cornered contest, PAP will likely hold on to Tampines due to the incumbency advantage," said Dr Mustafa. "(It) will need a substantial vote swing to the opposition for PAP to lose this GRC.”
GEOSTRATEGIC MOVES
The WP has traditionally tended to plant its flag in the east and northeast regions of Singapore.
It did hold the Anson seat in downtown Singapore from 1981 to 1988, before the single member constituency was abolished.
But WP's modern-day rise to become Singapore's largest opposition in parliament arguably kicked off in 1991, when then-party assistant secretary-general Low Thia Khiang beat his PAP opponent to take Hougang SMC with 52.8 per cent of the vote.
Over the next few GEs, the party strengthened its grip on the town, and increased its winning share to almost 63 per cent in 2006. That same election, WP contested in Joo Chiat, Nee Soon Central, Nee Soon East SMCs; as well as Aljunied, East Coast and Ang Mo Kio GRCs.
In contrast, the party has not contested in the west or west-adjacent areas of Singapore for about two decades now.
WP notched up a significant milestone in 2011 when Mr Low left his Hougang SMC stronghold to lead a team to victory in Aljunied GRC. It has held on since.
The party followed this by securing a second GRC at the last election, winning the newly formed Sengkang.
At that 2020 GE, the WP opted against fielding candidates in areas previously contested, such as Jalan Besar in central Singapore and Nee Soon in the north.
But it continued to contest in East Coast GRC, mounting its strongest challenge yet when it took 46.6 per cent of the vote against a PAP team bolstered by the late addition of DPM Heng.
The WP has also been a constant presence in Marine Parade since 2015. It has roots in the area, having contested in the now-defunct Joo Chiat SMC as early as in the 1970s.
A party source with knowledge believes that WP will attempt to expand its existing reach in Singapore’s east and northeast, to consolidate logistics.
Political analysts expect the same.
Apart from defending its turf in Hougang, Aljunied and Sengkang, the experts predicted that the party will again field teams in the GRCs of East Coast and Marine Parade-Braddell Heights.
“Expanding with an eye on geographical vicinity seems to have been the strategy that they have picked," said Dr Teo from IPS, adding that this helps with resource consolidation and effectiveness in serving electors.
Yet the redrawing of the electoral boundaries is also likely to have an impact on the WP's performance.
“On the one hand, its constituencies are relatively unscathed from boundary changes," said Dr Mustafa. "On the other, boundary changes to other constituencies such as East Coast and Marine Parade have decreased the possibility of WP winning them."
A BUMPER CANDIDATE CROP?
Over the past year, the WP has been seen walking the ground in at least eight constituencies, including the ones it holds.
Party leaders, former candidates and potential new faces alike have been active with weekly walkabouts and house visits.
If potential new battlegrounds are included, WP would need to put up 30 candidates across Hougang, Aljunied, Sengkang, Marine Parade-Braddell Heights, East Coast, Tampines, Punggol and Tampines Changkat constituencies.
That would be its biggest number of candidates in recent years. It fielded 21 in 2020, down from 28 in 2015 and 23 in 2011.
Apart from finding new talent, the WP also needs to fill vacancies created by the departures of Ms Raeesah Khan, Mr Leon Perera and Ms Nicole Seah.
Dr Mustafa expects the party to field more candidates than at the last election. He said the party has “scaled up” recruitment and has “good quality” candidates to put forth.
New faces likely to run under the WP banner include senior counsel Harpreet Singh Nehal in Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC and lawyer Ang Boon Yaw in East Coast GRC.
“MacPherson has now been redrawn into Marine Parade-Braddell Heights GRC, a move widely seen as favouring the ruling party," Mr Harpreet wrote on Facebook after the release of the EBRC report. "But we are not daunted. If anything, this only strengthens our resolve.”
In Tampines, potential candidates include consultant Andre Low and finance professional Afifah Khalid as well as party members Jimmy Tan and Jasper Kuan.
Mr Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik has also been identified as a potential replacement for Ms Khan in Sengkang GRC.
IPS' Dr Teo said the WP, having established a name for itself and with experience in parliament, would make voters "less doubtful of giving their new candidates a chance".
“The WP has also been a party that has consistently been on the ground in the areas it has interest in, regardless of whether it is election time or not,” she added.
"They do have some degree of party recognition on the ground, which can help their chances in whichever constituencies they eventually decide to contest in."