GE Newbies Watch: PAP, WP new faces spotted in potential battleground GRCs
CNA profiles potential General Election candidates recently seen on the ground in key battleground GRCs.
SINGAPORE: As the next General Election approaches, political parties are ramping up their outreach efforts.
The vote has to be held by Nov 23, and the formation of the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee last month by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong was the first step in the route to the ballot box.
In the second instalment of a running series, CNA spotlights some potential new candidates who have been seen engaging with constituents across the island.
Melissa Tan (PAP)
The CEO of local recycling and waste management firm Wah & Hua has been making her presence felt in East Coast GRC, a constituency anchored by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.
A long-time PAP volunteer of nearly two decades, Ms Tan became active in the party's Fengshan ward towards the end of last year, according to media reports. Previously, she was involved in the Hong Kah North, represented by Senior Minister of State Amy Khor.
Ms Tan was first spotted at a party outreach event in Fengshan last November, distributing PAP teddy bears alongside MP Cheryl Chan. Since then, she has regularly appeared at community engagements with Ms Chan.
Last weekend, she was seen with the five East Coast GRC MPs on a float greeting residents during the Chingay parade in the heartlands.
Ms Tan has been the CEO of Wah & Hua since 2000. She oversaw the sale of a majority stake to integrated waste management firm Blue Planet Environmental Solutions, and also created a joint venture with environmental and energy firm China Tianying to develop a waste-to-energy plant.
Valerie Lee (PAP)
The head of corporate affairs for Singapore and Southeast Asia at Sembcorp Industries has been active on the ground in West Coast GRC.
In December last year, she helped organise a talk on the Lasting Power of Attorney and wills for residents in the constituency’s Ayer Rajah-Gek Poh ward, during which she was seen in PAP colours and badge.
Later that month, she was also present at a walkabout at Teban Market alongside the constituency’s anchor National Development Minister Desmond Lee and MP Foo Mee Har.
More recently, Ms Lee attended a Chinese New Year event in Pioneer, where she was seen with the minister and MP Patrick Tay.
She was previously the chairman of The Frontier Community Club Management Committee in the single-seat ward, and was awarded the Public Service Medal in 2023.
Ms Lee was formerly the director of Singtel’s energy business, and deputy director of SP Group’s commercial energy platform.
Daniel Liu (PAP)
Mr Liu took over as head of PAP's Paya Lebar branch in opposition-held Aljunied GRC on Monday (Feb 17).
He has been volunteering in the Nee Soon East ward of Nee Soon GRC – currently represented by MP Louis Ng – since October 2014. From 2018 to 2022, he was the assistant secretary of the PAP’s Nee Soon East branch, before eventually becoming the chairman of the Citizens’ Consultative Committee there.
He has been a familiar face at community events and was the organising chairman for the Springtime Splendor Chinese New Year carnival in Nee Soon this year.
Before his move to Paya Lebar, Mr Liu joined Nee Soon GRC MPs on a walkabout in Khatib and attended a community event in Chong Pang.
He is the managing director of urban planning consultancy Morrow Architects and Planners, and also executive director of Morrow Intelligence, an urban planning data analytics firm. He is the son of Singapore's former chief planner Liu Thai Ker.
Jackson Au (WP)
A volunteer with the party's media team, Mr Au is also one of the executive committee members of the party's youth wing.
He has been seen alongside other potential Workers' Party new faces, such as Harpreet Singh and Jeraldine Phneah, at Marine Parade GRC. They were joined by Fadli Fawzi, a WP candidate for the GRC in the 2020 General Election.
Mr Au has also been seen at a number of events at Aljunied GRC and has been active over the years particularly in the GRC's Serangoon ward.
Last month, he was mentioned in an Instagram post by WP chair Sylvia Lim where he accompanied her and a group of party members during a Chinese New Year visit to Kovan 209 Market and Food Centre.
According to his Linkedin profile, Mr Au is a senior manager (corporate affairs & marketing) for the London Stock Exchange Group.
Abdul Muhaimin Abdul Malik (WP)
Speculation is growing that Mr Abdul Muhaimin could fill the spot in Sengkang GRC left vacant since Ms Raeesah Khan resigned as MP in late 2021.
Earlier this month, he was seen with Sengkang GRC MP Louis Chua promoting the Sengkang River Run. He also joined MP Jamus Lim in a walkabout last month.
However, his presence in Sengkang is not new – he has been spotted at multiple events in the GRC throughout 2023 and 2024, engaging with residents and MPs.
Mr Abdul Muhaimin's profile on LinkedIn shows that he is a senior property manager at Aljunied-Hougang Town Council, where he has worked since 2015.