PAP replaces four branch chairmen in Aljunied, Hougang constituencies ahead of GE2025

SINGAPORE: Changes will be made to the leadership of the People’s Action Party (PAP) branches in the Workers’ Party-held wards of Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC, the party announced on Thursday (Feb 13).

A total of four political newcomers will take over as branch chairmen across four divisions on Feb 17, ahead of the 2025 General Election.

The branch chairs in such wards are typically the party’s candidates when general elections come around.

CNA first broke the news of the imminent reshuffle on Tuesday, reporting on Paya Lebar branch chair Kenny Sim and Bedok Reservoir-Punggol branch chair Victor Lye stepping down.

CHANGES IN OPPOSITION-HELD WARDS

In Hougang, Mr Marshall Lim will replace current chairman Jackson Lam, who had taken on the role in October 2023.

A triple change in Aljunied GRC will see two of its long-serving branch chairmen replaced too.

Bedok Reservoir-Punggol branch vice-chairman Adrian Ang will take over the reins from chairman Victor Lye.

In Kaki Bukit branch, Mr Faisal Abdul Aziz will replace Mr Shamsul Kamar.

Mr Daniel Liu, currently the Citizens’ Consultative Committee chairman of Nee Soon East branch in Nee Soon GRC, will take the helm of the Paya Lebar branch, replacing Mr Kenny Sim after six months in that position.

The outgoing branch chairs will assist in overseeing the transition.

“The party would also like to thank outgoing branch chairpersons Victor, Kenny, Shamsul and Jackson for their service to the residents, as they continue to serve elsewhere in the party,” PAP said in a media release.