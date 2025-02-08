GE2025 Hot Spots: Sengkang GRC set for fierce contest, as PAP seeks to wrest it back from WP

The starting pistol for this year’s General Election has yet to be fired, but members of the Workers’ Party (WP) and the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) are already off the blocks in the race to win voters’ hearts in Sengkang Group Representation Constituency (GRC).

Even if the names of the party members who are in blue polo tees (WP) and white shirts (PAP) might not be familiar to the people, their faces certainly are.

Political hopefuls on both sides have been spotted actively walking the ground, giving out goodie bags and ice cream and routinely posting photos and messages of their efforts on social media.

Of the more than 50 residents in Sengkang interviewed by CNA TODAY, about half said that they had either seen or interacted with a WP or PAP member in the estate recently.

Community spaces all around Sengkang have been a subtle but key battleground for both parties ever since the conclusion of the 2020 General Election, which took the nation by surprise.

WP’s slate of candidates comprising lawyer He Ting Ru, equity research analyst Louis Chua, social activist Raeesah Khan and associate professor of economics Jamus Lim came out on top with 52.13 per cent of votes.

They defeated the PAP team, which consisted of labour chief Ng Chee Meng, then minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, political office holders Lam Pin Min and Amrin Amin, as well as lawyer Raymond Lye.

For the better part of four years, Sengkang residents have had the chance to attend the many community events organised by WP where they could meet their elected Members of Parliament (MPs).

This includes the “River Run” initiative where residents may gather at the Sengkang Sports Centre in Anchorvale on the first Saturday of every month to run alongside their MPs.

Ms Radhika Radhakrishnan, a 45-year-old consultant who has lived in Sengkang for seven years, said that she has attended these runs several times since they began in 2022, where she had the opportunity to converse with Assoc Prof Lim in a casual setting.

“People usually meet their MPs for ‘something’, so I like that we can just meet our MPs for no particular reason,” she added.

Constituents have also attended various events organised by the residents’ networks under the People’s Association, where the guests-of-honour are often the PAP’s Sengkang branch chairs.

Dr Lam from PAP, who serves as the adviser to Sengkang’s grassroots organisations, is still an ever-present figure at student bursary award ceremonies and other community events in the constituency, parents said.

The active involvement of both these political parties means that Sengkang residents are often spoilt for choice when it comes to community activities.

Case in point: The constituency had at least four separate Christmas parties at the tail end of 2024, with two of them falling on the same date and time, graced by members of the different parties.

With WP keen to strengthen its hold on Sengkang and PAP intent on wrestling it back, CNA TODAY dives into the key talking points surrounding Singapore’s youngest GRC ahead of this year’s election. The election must be held by November, though political observers said that it may happen as early as April or May.

What does the electorate want, who might be the potential candidates and what may tip the scales for a party to win the constituency?