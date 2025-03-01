GE2025 Hot Spots: With PAP facing a Tan Chuan-Jin-sized hole in its line-up, Marine Parade GRC could be the contest to watch

One afternoon in July 2023, mobile phones all around Singapore lit up with news notifications and forwarded messages from friends and family.

Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, the affable and largely well-regarded Speaker of Parliament, had resigned from his parliamentary roles and from the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP), due to an extramarital affair with fellow party member Cheng Li Hui.

It was a bolt from the blue and the ensuing ripple effect had a deep impact on the residents of Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency (GRC), over which Mr Tan had presided as Member of Parliament (MP).

In his resignation letter to then-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Mr Tan wrote: “I apologise to my fellow Singaporeans, residents, volunteers, colleagues and friends for having let them down.”

Among the constituents, those words have been hard to forget.

A resident of 11 years in Marine Parade, who wanted to be known only as Ms Ng, said that she and many others in the constituency did not expect Mr Tan to be embroiled in a scandal.

The 50-year-old woman, who is a full-time caregiver, noted that Mr Tan was the patron of the Centre for Fathering, a non-profit organisation that promotes active and involved fathering.

“That was such an irony,” she said. “He was advocating family values while simultaneously having an affair. I think the disappointment we had is more than justified.”

Group safety manager and fellow Marine Parade GRC voter Winston Longue, 50, had similar thoughts: "I was surprised someone at that level (in politics) could come to this. He should have known better."

Four men now stand in the GRC where five were first elected.

Aside from Mr Tan, the PAP team that claimed Marine Parade GRC at the 2020 General Election comprised political office-holders Tan See Leng and Edwin Tong, then-chief executive officer of NTUC FairPrice Seah Kian Peng and Mr Fahmi Aliman, the mayor of South East Community Development Council (CDC).

They defeated the team of candidates from the Workers’ Party (WP): Former non-constituency MP Yee Jenn Jong, lawyer Fadli Fawzi, senior assistant manager Ron Tan, IT professional Nathaniel Koh and small business owner Azhar Latip.