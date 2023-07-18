From PAP up-and-comer to Speaker: Tan Chuan-Jin's career before resigning over affair

SINGAPORE: Former Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin resigned from parliament and the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) on Monday (Jul 17), shortly before news emerged of his extramarital affair with fellow PAP MP Cheng Li Hui.

Just a week before, Mr Tan had already been embroiled in controversy when a video clip circulated online of him muttering an expletive, which he described as "unparliamentary language", during an April parliamentary sitting.

The former brigadier-general has been in politics since 2011 when he retired from the Singapore Armed Forces after 24 years. From then till Monday, he represented the Kembangan-Chai Chee division of Marine Parade Group Representation Constituency.

CNA looks at the 54-year-old’s political career over the years, from being a rising star in the PAP's fourth-generation leadership to attracting brickbats over comments he made about cardboard collectors.