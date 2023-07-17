Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, MP Cheng Li Hui resign over matters relating to 'propriety and personal conduct'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, MP Cheng Li Hui resign over matters relating to 'propriety and personal conduct'

Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin, MP Cheng Li Hui resign over matters relating to 'propriety and personal conduct'

File photo of Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin and MP Cheng Li Hui.

17 Jul 2023 01:07PM (Updated: 17 Jul 2023 01:22PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui have resigned from both parliament and the People's Action Party. 

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has accepted both their resignations, said the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Monday (Jul 17). 

Read the statements in full:

Statement by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin's Resignation

Speaker Tan Chuan‐Jin resigned today as Speaker, as Member of Parliament, and also as a member of the People’s Action Party.

I have accepted Mr Tan’s resignation from the People’s Action Party. His resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years. My exchange of letters with him is attached.

I thank Mr Tan for having been a member of my team, and wish him and his family all the best in his next phase of life.

In place of Mr Tan, Mr Edwin Tong, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth, Second Minister for Law and MP for Marine Parade GRC will take care of the residents in Kembangan‐Chai Chee ward in Marine Parade GRC.

Statement by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui's resignation

Member of Parliament for Tampines East and Tampines GRC Cheng Li Hui resigned today as Member of Parliament, and also as a member of the People’s Action Party.

I have accepted Ms Cheng’s resignation from the People’s Action Party. Her resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years. My exchange of letters with her is attached.

In place of Ms Cheng, Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development, Second Minister for Health and MP for Tampines GRC will take care of the residents in Tampines East ward in Tampines GRC.

Letter from Tan Chuan-Jin to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong
Click to view full document
Letter from Cheng Li Hui to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong Jul 17, 2023
Click to view full document
Source: CNA/zl

Related Topics

Prime Minister's Office

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.