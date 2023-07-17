Tan Chuan-Jin, Cheng Li Hui continued 'inappropriate relationship' even after being told to stop: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Former Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin had been in an “inappropriate relationship” with fellow People’s Action Party (PAP) Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui, which continued even after they were asked to stop, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (Jul 17).

Mr Tan and Ms Cheng resigned from parliament and the PAP earlier on Monday.

At a press conference held the same day, Mr Lee said he had spoken to Mr Tan about this relationship most recently in February. The latter admitted his mistake and offered his resignation at the time.

Later, responding to a question on the timeline of the incident, Mr Lee said he was first alerted to the relationship between Mr Tan and Ms Cheng after the last general election in 2020.

"I do not know when it began, but they were spoken to, counselled. Unfortunately, the matter didn't close and so it came to the hard conversation we had in February this year."

After their conversation in February, Mr Lee had accepted Mr Tan’s resignation.

“But I told him, first, I needed to make sure the residents of Kembangan-Chai Chee and Marine Parade continued to be taken care of,” said Mr Lee.

“Meanwhile his relationship with Ms Cheng had to stop.”

But “very recently”, Mr Lee came across information that “strongly suggested” that Mr Tan and Ms Cheng’s relationship had continued.

“I decided then that Mr Tan had to go forthwith, whether or not the arrangements were ready. It could not wait any longer.”

Around the same time, the video clip of Mr Tan caught on a hot mic using unparliamentary language was circulating.

“I asked to see him," said Mr Lee. "During our discussion, he agreed to leave immediately - both for his unparliamentary conduct as well as his inappropriate relationship with Ms Cheng, which he had told me he would break off but he did not.”

Their inappropriate relationship was a “more serious matter” than Mr Tan’s unparliamentary language because he was the Speaker of Parliament and Ms Cheng was a Member of Parliament, said the Prime Minister.

“There should not have been a relationship,” he added.