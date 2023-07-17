Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

In full: Tampines MP Cheng Li Hui's letter announcing her resignation, and PM Lee's reply
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

In full: Tampines MP Cheng Li Hui's letter announcing her resignation, and PM Lee's reply

Cheng Li Hui, who was a Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC, says she is “very sorry to be resigning in these circumstances”.

In full: Tampines MP Cheng Li Hui's letter announcing her resignation, and PM Lee's reply

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC Cheng Li Hui.

17 Jul 2023 01:45PM (Updated: 17 Jul 2023 02:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament Cheng Li Hui on Monday (Jul 17) informed Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong of her decision to resign as a member of the People's Action Party and as an MP for Tampines GRC.

This is Ms Cheng's letter to Mr Lee, in full: 

Dear PM, 

I am writing to inform you that I resign as a member of the People's Action Party with immediate effect. 

I have also given notice of my resignation as a Member of Parliament for Tampines GRC with immediate effect. 

I am very sorry to be resigning in these circumstances, and would like to apologise to the party, as well as to my residents and volunteers. 

This is Mr Lee's reply to Ms Cheng, in full:

Dear Li Hui, 

Thank you for your letter. I note your decision to resign as a Member of Parliment for Tampines GRC, and accept your resignation as a member of the People's Action Party with immediate effect.

I regret the circumstances in which you are resigning from your positions. But your resignation is necessary, to maintain the high standards of propriety and personal conduct which the PAP has upheld all these years.

I thank you for having been a member of my PAP team, and wish you well in your future endeavours.

Source: CNA/lk(gr)

Related Topics

Lee Hsien Loong People's Action Party Cheng Li Hui

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.