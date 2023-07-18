Commentary: How can Singapore's political leadership rebuild trust after string of controversies?

SINGAPORE: The swift succession of controversies that have plagued the ruling People's Action Party (PAP) government has certainly created a dent in its squeaky-clean image as a clean and honest government.

Some of these incidents, such as the alleged conflict of interest in the Ridout Road saga, have been blown out of proportion by wild rumours and baseless allegations. Investigations by the anti-graft agency and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean into the rental of colonial bungalows at Ridout Road by Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had found no wrongdoing.

The corruption probe into Transport Minister S Iswaran, however, is of notable concern.

News broke last Wednesday (Jul 12) that Mr Iswaran was “assisting” the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with a case it had uncovered. There were no details about the nature of the investigation.

It was only on Friday - hours after Hotel Properties Limited announced in a stock exchange listing that property tycoon Ong Beng Seng had been arrested in connection with Mr Iswaran’s case - that CPIB revealed Mr Iswaran had also been arrested on Tuesday and subsequently released on bail.

Within a week, we are now confronted with yet another issue. On Monday, Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Member of Parliament (MP) Cheng Li Hui resigned from parliament and the PAP after it was revealed they were having an affair. A video also surfaced the same day of two other politicians - Leon Perera and Nicole Seah from opposition Workers’ Party (WP) - allegedly captured in a moment of improper behaviour.

Although the severity of these incidents varies in scale, they have raised questions about the integrity and moral character of our political leaders. How can Singapore's political leadership rebuild trust?