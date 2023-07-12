Transport Minister S Iswaran assisting in CPIB investigation, on leave of absence until probe completed

SINGAPORE: Transport Minister S Iswaran is assisting the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) with an investigation into a case uncovered by the agency.

The bureau did not elaborate on the nature of the investigation in its statement on Wednesday (Jul 12).

"CPIB acknowledges the interest by members of the public in this case because a minister is being interviewed by CPIB. As investigations are ongoing, CPIB is unable to provide further details."

The agency said it will investigate this case "thoroughly with strong resolve to establish the facts and the truth, and to uphold the rule of law".

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a separate statement that he was briefed by the director of CPIB last Wednesday regarding a case that the bureau had uncovered.

The director, Mr Denis Tang, had sought Mr Lee’s concurrence to open a formal investigation.

“This would involve interviewing minister S Iswaran, among others,” said the Prime Minister. “I gave Director CPIB my concurrence on Jul 6, following which the formal investigation began on Jul 11."

Mr Lee said he has instructed Mr Iswaran to take a leave of absence until the investigation is completed. In his absence, Senior Minister of State Chee Hong Tat will be Acting Minister for Transport.

In its statement, CPIB also said Singapore has a "strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption". It investigates all cases without fear or favour and will not hesitate to take action against any parties involved in corrupt activities, it said.