Iswaran's political standing hit by CPIB probe, regardless of outcome: Analysts

SINGAPORE: Regardless of the outcome of a corruption probe involving Mr S Iswaran, the Transport Minister's political standing would be affected in a country where there is "zero tolerance for corruption", analysts said.

On Wednesday morning (Jul 12), the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said the minister is assisting with an investigation into a case uncovered by the anti-graft agency.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said the formal investigation began on Tuesday and that he instructed Mr Iswaran to go on a leave of absence until the investigation is complete.

CPIB gave no details on what the probe was about.

Political analysts CNA spoke to emphasised that Mr Iswaran, as with any other accused, should be deemed innocent unless proven guilty.

"However, that it entails an investigation is bad for optics, a term referred to extensively in recent months," said Dr Tan Ern Ser, Associate Professor of Sociology at NUS.

"I believe it will affect his standing for now in 'zero tolerance for corruption' Singapore," he added.

Mr S Iswaran has been Transport Minister since 2021. He is concurrently Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations at the Ministry of Trade and Industry. The former public servant joined politics in 1997 and was appointed to the Cabinet in 2006.