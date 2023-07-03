Ridout Road review demonstrates 'stringent standards' set by PAP: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Monday (Jul 3) that the review into the rental of state properties by two Cabinet ministers was a demonstration of how the People’s Action Party (PAP) is determined to uphold its “stringent” standards.

“This accounting in Parliament is not just to resolve the issue of the rentals on to black and white properties in Ridout Road, important as that is. It's also a demonstration of how the PAP is determined to uphold the standards, which it has set itself from the beginning in 1959,” said Mr Lee.

“This government has not and will never tolerate any compromise or departure from the stringent standards of honesty, integrity and incorruptibility that Singaporeans expect of us.”

Mr Lee had on May 17 tasked the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) to conduct a formal investigation into any possible corruption or wrongdoing when Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam and Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan each rented black-and-white bungalows, which are state properties.

Last week, the report issued by CPIB concluded that there had been no abuse of power or conflict of interest resulting in the ministers gaining any unfair advantage or privileges.

Mr Lee had also asked Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean to conduct a separate review in order to address wider potential process or policy issues beyond the scope of CPIB’s investigation. That review also cleared the two ministers of any improper conduct.