Singapore's biggest challenge is to keep bringing in the best people to serve: SM Teo

SINGAPORE: Focusing on the facts and the truth is important for Singapore to build a system with a strong foundation, which will in turn help bring in good people to serve the government, said Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean on Monday (Jul 3).

Speaking at the end of a six-hour debate on the rental of state bungalows at 26 and 31 Ridout Road by ministers K Shanmugam and Vivian Balakrishnan, Mr Teo said that was the biggest challenge faced by the government: To continue bringing in the "best team".

He stressed that his task was to help Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong ensure a fifth generation of leaders with the time to learn, be tested and to gain the trust and support of Singaporeans.

Many of these individuals, in their 30s and 40s, would be at a "threshold" where they have a good chance of peaking in their chosen careers and professions, he added.

“We have to bring them in and have them contribute,” said Mr Teo.

Entering politics entails “many sacrifices”, including continuous exposure to the public eye and losing out on family time, he added.

“If they have served well, the satisfaction of having done so is the biggest reward. That makes it all worthwhile."